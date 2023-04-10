Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are still in the race to sign Jude Bellingham this summer and the player will soon make a decision on his future.

What's the latest on Jude Bellingham and Liverpool?

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been touted as a long-term target for some time now but it remains unclear if he will end up at the Reds.

After all, there is fierce competition for his signature with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City also tipped as possible destinations with Liverpool supposedly no longer favourites to land the 19-year-old.

However, despite those reports, Romano insisted that Jurgen Klopp and co will push for the player "until the end".

When speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist began (0:50): Liverpool will try until the end, we had reports of Liverpool almost out of the race for Bellingham. But what I can tell you is that Liverpool will insist until the end because they know it's up to the player, he has to decide. And so Liverpool are still in the race.

Before adding that a decision will soon be made by the player's camp (1:11): “So the race is open, but from what I understand, Jude Bellingham will now enter into important days to make his decision.

"He's going to speak to his family of course to his father Mark, who's taking care of the negotiation, then there will be a discussion also between Borussia Dortmund and Bellingham side to decide about the future.

"But important days are coming internally in Bellingham's camp, so into his family, to make a final decision on the future project he wants to pick.

" So this is a really important part of the story for Jude Bellingham. So get ready because April could be a really important month to understand more about Jude Bellingham's future."

Will Bellingham join Liverpool?

Whoever signs Bellingham will have to spend a small fortune on the Englishman. Indeed, as per a report in The Sun from last January, around £100m upfront will have to be paid – on top of wages in the region of £300k-p/w.

After he starred for the Three Lions at the World Cup, it's little wonder so many top clubs are after the teen.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer praised Bellingham for his efforts in Qatar, saying on BBC Sport (via Daily Mail): "He has some engine on him and his energy is incredible from the first to the last minute. He is the one trying to get up there and drive England forward."

While Rio Ferdinand added: "Equally comfortable receiving the ball on the backfoot here as he is here in the number ten spot. I don't quite know at the moment what he is going to be. Is he going to be another Steven Gerrard, [Frank] Lampard type or maybe a defensive midfielder?"

Those Gerrard comparisons will certainly have Liverpool fans excited and it sounds as though they could yet land the talented midfielder.