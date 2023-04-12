Journalist Fabrizio Romano has handed Liverpool some exciting transfer news after claiming the club could sign as many as three midfielders this summer.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

There is plenty of reason for Reds fans to feel a little glum right now. After all, their season looks set to finish in disappointment as they are out of the Champions League and eighth in the Premier League.

Only adding to the misery, it was recently reported that key transfer target Jude Bellingham is no longer viewed as a realistic option due to the expected high cost of any potential transfer.

After the season they've had, a rebuild is needed at Liverpool and many fans likely would have been desperate to see the English teenager coming in to freshen up the heart of the team.

However, it's not all bad news. Indeed, while talking on his YouTube channel, Romano outlined what the alternative midfield plan is.

He said (3:17): “I wanted to say something also positive to Liverpool fans because from what I'm told Liverpool in any case – we know that this is the situation we Bellingham now – but Liverpool in any case, will go for at least for two midfielders, but probably it could be three in the summer.

"They will have to replace Oxlade-Chamberlain they have to replace Naby Keita, they want to go for important players in that position.

"And so I'm still told that Mason Mount, Chelsea's midfielder, is one of the priority targets and Liverpool really loved the player they already had some contact to understand the conditions of a potential deal."

What midfielders will Liverpool buy this summer?

Alongside Mount, Romano then also name-dropped Matheus Nunes, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo as other targets in the upcoming transfer window.

Without spending so much on one player in Bellingham, that could leave funds for a collection of exciting news transfer arrivals.

After all, the Borussia Dortmund star is expected to cost around £135m plus add-ons, while his wages may be in the region of £300k-p/w.

What's more, with midfielders Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Arthur Melo (loan) all set to see their contracts expire in the summer, this should free up some money to reinvest.

Of course, Bellingham was the shiny new toy most fans probably would have been desperate to see arrive at Anfield. But in reality, it may be much wiser to spread the funds across a number of key signings, instead of just one Hollywood deal.