Highlights Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been asked if Mohamed Salah is for sale and if he is 100% committed to the club.

Salah has reportedly been offered a lucrative contract by Al-Ittihad, and could earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo

It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold as money talks in football.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given an emphatic answer when asked about the possibility of Mohamed Salah heading to Al-Ittihad this summer.

Is Mo Salah going to Saudi Arabia?

The big news at Anfield this week is that the club's star winger is reportedly the next key target for the ever-growing Saudi Pro League. Indeed, as per Ben Jacobs, the Egyptian has been offered a huge contract.

The trusted journalist explained on Twitter that Salah could be handed a three-year deal with the promise of making him "one of the best-paid players" in the world. The base wage being prepared is £65m with other earning opportunities on top of that – he added that this package could get close to (or even surpass) what Cristiano Ronaldo is earning at Al-Nassr.

Of course, Liverpool do already have a working relationship with Saudi too, having sold Fabinho to Al-Ittihad for £40m this summer, as well as Jordan Henderson to Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq for around £12m.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

However, according to Fabrizio Romano's report in The Guardian, the Reds have no intention of selling their prized asset, with Al-Ittihad previously thought to be willing to bid about £52m for the 31-year-old.

Further backing this up, manager Klopp has now publically made his position very clear when speaking to the press this week. As seen in this video shared by Football Daily, he sounded adamant that Salah's wasn't for sale.

In full, he said: "If there is something coming up, well I don't think [there is], or I don't know, then I can think about that. But I said already, if there would be something [from Al-Ittihad] it would be a no."

When asked if he felt Salah was still committed to Liverpool, Klopp insisted he was, saying: "100 per cent."

How many goals has Salah in his career?

It's not a surprise that the winger is being targeted by the Saudi Pro League. After all, having already landed top players like Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Neymar and Aymeric Laporte this summer, Salah would be the next jewel in their crown.

And with 264 goals and 133 assists in 558 games across his entire career (with 187 of those coming for the Reds), he certainly would be a huge coup for Al-Ittihad as they look to bring more European football stars to the Middle East.

One thing that will be a big boost for any concerned Liverpool fans – on top of the evidently strong insistence from their club and manager that Salah is not up for sale – is the fact that the player's agent has already insisted this summer that his client won't be leaving Anfield.

Indeed, Ramy Abbas Issa took to Twitter at the start of the month to say: "If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC."

Still, we all know money talks within the world of football so it will be very interesting to see how this plays out over the coming weeks. It certainly doesn't feel as though this potential saga has quite been put to bed just yet.