Journalist Dean Jones has called the recent rumours linking Andy Robertson with a move from Liverpool to Real Madrid "madness".

What are the latest Andy Robertson transfer rumours?

It's not been the best season for Jurgen Klopp and co, as evidenced by the fact that they won't be playing in the Champions League next term.

With that being the case, the Reds may look to be pretty active in the summer as they offload some squad members and look to rejuvenate the team with new signings.

And it appears that one stalwart under Klopp could potentially be on his way out. Indeed, Robertson has been linked with a £40m+ move to Los Blancos by the Daily Mail this week.

While speaking about it all on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel, Jones couldn't believe what he'd seen after spotting the rumour.

He said before laughing: “Did you see Robertson was linked with Real Madrid yesterday? Madness.”

Would Klopp sell Robertson to Real Madrid?

Klopp certainly has been a big fan of Robertson over the years and has dished out praise this term too. After a win over Newcastle, the manager praised the defender's willingness to work hard right up until the last minute.

He told the press (via Daily Mail): "Then you see Andy Robertson, in minute 93, going on a 150mph sprint – that's absolutely exceptional."

And the two really seem to trust one another, with Klopp playing Robertson 267 times over the span of his career while also winning many trophies together too – such as the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and more.

And even when things have been tough this term, the Scotland international has stuck by his manager, saying (via All Football): "He has been calm and the backroom staff have been a different class. They are the team behind the team and they are the ones who keep us going and positive.

"When people say he is nervous or we are nervous it couldn't be further from the truth. He's probably been more 'smiley'. He is just trying to get us going and it's obviously worked."

And the left-back has continued to be a regular in the side this season having played over 40 times this term, showing that he's still very much a favourite for Klopp.

With all that in mind, it does seem quite unlikely that Liverpool would sell Robertson to Real Madrid but you never know...