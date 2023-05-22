Journalist Jacque Talbot has claimed that Liverpool could surprise fans this summer just like they did with the signing of Cody Gakpo.

What are the latest Liverpool transfer rumours?

Heading into the January transfer market, the Dutch winger was expected to end up at Old Trafford with Manchester United heavily linked with the player.

However, the Reds shocked many by popping up seemingly out of the blue and hijacking the transfer after agreeing on a £37m deal to bring him to Anfield instead.

Up to this point, however, the Premier League club don't seem to be not holding their cards close to their chest with their interest in Alexis Mac Allister widely publicised.

Even so, while talking about this on his YouTube channel, Talbot suggested that Reds may yet spring an unexpected transfer just as they did with Gakpo.

He said (3:14): "I think it's important to sort of say as well, Liverpool have been quite open about who they like.

"But you know, there could be another Cody Gakpo on the cards there with regard to like who they bring in.

"You just don't know what's going on under the surface, you know.”

What sort of player will Liverpool sign?

Liverpool certainly will be expected to have a rather busy summer, with first-team regulars Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving Anfield this summer.

As evidenced by that list, the club will be in need of a new midfielder this summer and Orkun Kokcu has been touted alongside the aforementioned Mac Allister (via Football Transfers).

The same report also noted, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach are potentially going to be considered.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has remained pretty vague about who the club are potentially targeting, telling the press ahead of Liverpool's draw with Aston Villa this weekend: "We look in all departments apart from goalkeeper at the moment.

"Yes, if there is a good [defender] out there, I would not deny it. That's all. We look at all areas of the pitch, definitely."

With that in mind, there certainly is space for the club to land an unexpected transfer as they appear to be in the market for defenders, midfielders and attackers this summer.

All in all, then, it seems wise to keep an eye out for almost anything and not rule out any transfers just yet.