Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch will hold talks about his future in June.

What are the latest Ryan Gravenberch transfer rumours?

The Bayern Munich midfielder has been linked with the Reds for some time now and his agent was even spotted at Anfield in the past January transfer window ahead of a possible loan

Sky Sports have since reported that the club also "engaged" with Gravenberch's father – who still guides his career – back in April.

Back in Germany, it seems the old board were keen to keep the 21-year-old around next term and make him a more important player next term but the sacking of both Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn could change things.

Indeed, while speaking about it all on his YouTube channel, Romano explained his latest understanding of the situation.

He said: “The current situation of Ryan Gravenberch, he is one to watch. Bayern didn't want – with the past board, with Salihamidzic – to negotiate with any club for Ryan Gravenberch.

"They told Gravenberch let's meet at the end of the season in June and discuss the future because Liverpool are interested. But also other English clubs are interested in Gravenberch, including Man United, Arsenal, who asked for information in January, but Bayern's message was very clear, we don't want to negotiate for Gravenberch, we will meet Gravenberch back in June and [have been] communicating that he's going to be part of the squad, important part of the squad next season.

"Now what's happening is that there is going to be a new board and they have to make a new decision for Gravenberch and that always involving obviously Thomas Tuchel."

Does Ryan Gravenberch want to join Liverpool?

Clearly, this doesn't mean Liverpool will definitely have the chance to sign Gravenberch but with his future somewhat up in the air, the door is still open for the Reds to make a swoop this summer.

After all, with just 559 minutes of Bundesliga action under his belt in his debut season, the midfielder likely would have been hoping to play more – though he has featured regularly off the bench since Tuchel arrived.

What's more, there have been reports that the player has previously been "enthusiastic" about a possible move to Anfield to get his career heading back in the right direction.

All in all, it looks as though the midfielder who earns around £153k-p/w is one to keep an eye out for over the next month or two.