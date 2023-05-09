Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Liverpool can save loads of money in the transfer window by playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield next season.

What's the latest on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool?

It's no secret that the Reds are looking to strengthen their options in the middle of the park next season.

After all, they've been linked with a move for Alexis Mac Allister and Jude Bellingham was a long-time target but he now looks set to join Real Madrid.

No doubt, a move for an already established Premier League player such as the Brighton midfielder will cost a lot of money – with a £70m+ fee already being touted – but Liverpool could save some if they employ an internal solution instead.

Indeed, while talking on the Chasing Green Arrows podcast, insider Jones claimed that Alexander-Arnold

He explained (45:27): “I'm thinking, is he just going to become a midfielder, never mind like a fake right-back?

"Is he just gonna be a midfielder? Might save Liverpool loads of money by just morphing into like the greatest midfielder, a new David Beckham or something.

"I don't know, it's the way he is playing... he's not a right-back.”

Will Alexander-Arnold play in midfield for Liverpool next season?

Alexander-Arnold has been employed in a new position of late which allows him to operate essentially as a midfielder for Liverpool and it's certainly worked well so far.

Indeed, as explained by journalist Chris Bascombe in The Telegraph, the Reds have won six of their seven games since the £180k-p/w defender's position was "reimagined".

What's more, that report also explains that since April 9, Alexander-Arnold has been number one in the Premier League for goal assists, chances created, passes into the penalty area and through balls.

Of course, this has only been a success in the short-term, but everything seems to suggest that this could be a great solution for Jurgen Klopp going forward.

And while at least one new midfielder is still likely needed this summer – with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner all out of contact – Alexander-Arnold could reduce the need for multiple signings.

Indeed, if £70m is needed to land Mac Allister, there might not be much money left in the budget to chase many more signings.

But if the right-back can step up in the middle of the park, any leftover money can then be spent on strengthening other areas in the team.