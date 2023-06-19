A number of Liverpool fans believe that Virgil van Dijk has hinted that the club will be making multiple signings this summer after his recent comments.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Reds endured a pretty poor 2022/23 Premier League season, finishing in fifth, four points outside of the Champions League spots.

With that in mind, Jurgen Klopp and co will desperately want to vastly improve next term and they'll stand a better chance of doing that with some clever business in the transfer window.

Liverpool have made a good start on that front, completing an initial £35m move for Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion early on in June.

However, it appears that they aren't done yet and Van Dijk has essentially confirmed as much when speaking to the press recently.

Indeed, the Dutch defender explained that he was looking forward to the future, with "new players", plural, coming in this summer.

He said (via The Express): "I still have two years left on my contract and I assume that they [Liverpool] still consider me important for the team. If not, I am sure I would have heard about it.

"My contact with the manager is good and I feel very positive about things again. The way we finished the season motivates me to go into pre-season with the new players who are coming in."

The quotes were quickly circulated on social media and it's fair to say a number of Liverpool fans spotted the transfer hint and were left pretty excited by it all. Here are the best Twitter reactions...

The Reds haven't always been that keen to spend big in the market. Notably, last season when they wanted a new midfielder, Klopp ended up with Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus and he saw just 13 minutes of action before departing.

And after missing out on Jude Bellingham, some fans may have feared the worst...

But VVD's comments seem to bode well.