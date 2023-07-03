There's always the worry that AI will take over, before descending in robot chaos, forcing us all to live our lives doing our best impressions of an action movie protagonist. But, even if that does one day occur, one thing that's safe from the takeover is football chants. Talk about saving the essentials, right?

As things turn out, AI is yet to crack the code of what makes a football chant so great. Of course, it could be said that some fans are yet to crack that code, too, with the occasional team name taking centre stage as a club's song of choice.

For instance, the hilariously simple: "Chelsea, Chelsea, Chelseaaa!"

That one-phrase chant is still better than what AI came up with for new Liverpool signing Dominik Szoboszlai, however.

What's the latest on Dominik Szoboszlai and Liverpool?

Joining the Reds for £60m after they triggered his release clause at RB Leipzig, Szoboszlai joins looking to help transform Jurgen Klopp's midfield.

Signing a five-year deal, the 22-year-old told the club in his first interview: “It’s really, really good. I enjoyed the last [few] days and I’m looking forward to knowing everybody better.

“The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But at the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started.

“[A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

The midfielder is Liverpool's second signing of the summer following Alexis Mac Allister's arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of the window.

Klopp isn't stopping there, either, according to Fabrizio Romano, who reported that Liverpool are also in contact over a potential move for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

What is the AI song for Szoboszlai and Mac Allister?

Attempting to replicate the song created by AI for Mac Allister, DaveOCKOP posted the Szoboszlai song, which goes as follows to the tune of Don McLean's American Pie.

Do sing along if you can: "My my, Dominik Szoboszlai, he's the wonder from the Bundesliga, Hungary guy. With him in midfield, we'll win every time, singing Dominik, we're happy you signed, Dominik, you're one of a kind."

Unsurprisingly, we don't think this one is going to catch on quite as well as Allez Allez Allez did a few years ago. Anfield will likely be sticking to their usual chants, hoping to power Klopp's side onto bigger and better things than last season, with a new-look squad on the way.

You can hear the Mac Allister tune here to compare: