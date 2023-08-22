Highlights Liverpool U16s walked off the pitch after one of their players was racially abused by a Juventus player in a youth game.

The incident was immediately reported to the coaching staff, who instructed the team to follow protocol and leave the field.

Juventus suspended the player involved, offered a full apology, and took additional disciplinary measures, including education.

Liverpool have confirmed that a youth player was racially abused in an Under-16 game against Juventus, leading the team to walk off the pitch.

Why did the Liverpool U16 team walk off the pitch?

Playing in the Next Generation Trophy last Friday – a tournament held in Austria – the Reds were up against their Italian counterparts when the incident took place.

As per The Athletic, the Liverpool teenager involved went to the touchline to report the abuse to the coaching staff, who informed the players to follow protocol and leave the field.

The Juventus youngster involved was then suspended by his club for the rest of the tournament while staff offered the English side a full apology.

A Liverpool spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a member of our under-16s team was racially abused by an opponent while playing in the Next Generation youth tournament in Austria.

“The individual responsible was identified immediately and removed from the competition as a result of the swift intervention of our own players and staff, tournament organisers and opposition management, who have also taken additional disciplinary measures inclusive of education.

“We would like to place on record our appreciation for the prompt actions taken by all involved. This applies most of all to the player subjected to the attack, who showed remarkable maturity in following established protocols, including leaving the pitch, in order to report the matter as soon as it occurred. He is receiving the full support of the club.

“We would also reiterate that our condemnation of all forms of racist abuse remains unequivocal and absolute.”

What has been the reaction to the racist incident in the Liverpool U16 game vs Juventus?

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, before the statement had been officially given by Liverpool's spokesperson, former player Djibril Cisse took to social media to express his dismay and anger about what had happened.

The ex-French footballer has a son, Prince, who currently plays in the Reds' academy and was involved in the game.

Writing to his two million Instagram followers, Cisse said (via TalkSport): “Now it’s too much.

“During the game @LiverpoolFC vs @Juventus under 16s (my son Prince Cisse was playing) a kid from Juventus called a @LiverpoolFC a n****.

“The @LiverpoolFC staff had to stop the game. @Juventus what are you gonna do now? It’s a f****** shame. 15 years old kid @Juventus, you better act strongly now and shame.”

As per The Athletic, direct action has already been taken. Indeed, they report that staff members from Juventus’ academy and tournament organisers Red Bull Salzburg have since contacted Liverpool academy director Alex Inglethorpe to express their regret about the incident and check on the youngster’s well-being.

While it's also mentioned that the Juventus youth player is now undergoing a course to educate him that racism and all forms of discrimination are unacceptable. It is understood that senior Liverpool figures are happy with how Juventus have handled the matter.

All in all, it's a shameful incident and thoroughly disappointing to learn of such attitudes and behaviour existing within the academy of Europe's biggest football clubs.

In response to the incident, however, in a show of solidarity ahead of their following game at the Next Generation Trophy, Liverpool and their Argentinian opposition Independiente took the knee before kick-off.