Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker nearly cost his team a goal just moments after Trent Alexander-Arnold's mistake saw the Reds go 1-0 down.

What's the latest on Liverpool and Bournemouth?

Playing in their first home game of the Premier League season, Jurgen Klopp's men hosted Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Having drawn 1-1 away at Chelsea in their opening match, Liverpool would have been hoping for a fast start agains the Cherries but quite the opposite happened.

Indeed, just moments into the match Jaidon Anthony had the ball in the back of the net after a mix-up between Alisson and Alexander-Arnold, only for the offiside flag to fortunately rule the goal out.

Not learning from that mistake, however, still just three minutes into the game, the English right-back was robbed of the ball on the edge of his own box – in what was a bit of a howler from the player when popping up in the a slight less familiar central position.

Dominic Solanke carried it forward and although he lost the ball, it fell nicely for Antoine Semenyo who slammed in home to make it 1-0.

It was a terrible start and it nearly got worse. Indeed, only five minutes later, goalkeeper Alisson received the ball inside his own box, took a terrible touch and was lucky not to be sent off as he lost the ball, lunged out and made a foul – resulting only in a yellow card.

Unsurprisingly, the goalkeeper was slammed online. Here are some damning reactions from fans as well as those in the media...

While BBC pundit Chris Sutton commented on the situation, noting: "It's been a very shaky start from Alisson."

Renowned journalist James Pearce didn't seem to understand what was going on either, as he took to Twitter to write: "What is going on here?? So sloppy from Alisson, who chops down Anthony on edge of the box after a dreadful touch. GK escapes with a yellow card."

Fortunately for the Reds, they'd turned the game back in their favour by half time after Luiz Diaz levelled the scores in the 28th minute and then Mohamed Salah scored the rebound after initially missing his penalty just eight minutes later.

And while Alexis Mac Allister picked up a controversial red card in the second half, a thrid goal from Diogo Jota put the game out of reach as home team came away with a 3-1 win.

What is Alisson Becker's salary?

The Brazilian keeper currently earns a reported £150k-p/w, making him one of the best paid players at the club.

And while he has shown that he is probably worth that sort of money in the past, his display in the early stages of this game against Bournemouth didn't really justify such a wage.

Still, it was only last season that teammate Andy Robertson hailed him as the best goalkeeper in the world, so Alisson certainly won't want to let his high standards slip this term.

In full, the left-back told the press (via Goal): "I think Ali's the best in the world for sure in what he does. We've all probably let him down this season in that he's faced too many shots, he's had to be making too many saves and I think he'll be a lot happier tonight."