BBC pundit Chris Sutton has been left "alarmed" after comments made by Jurgen Klopp following the recent Liverpool draw.

What's the latest on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp?

The Reds worked really hard to work hard to pick up a point at home against Arsenal in the Premier League on Easter Sunday.

Indeed, the Gunners initially led by two goals thanks to Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus but Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino then scored to level the game.

In the end, Liverpool may well be frustrated not to have picked up all three points – especially as Salah missed a penalty – but it was still an admirable response after going two goals down against the league leaders.

After the game, Klopp certainly seemed to try and take the positives from the comeback, saying (via LiverpoolEcho): “Another step in the right direction I would say. The first time for a long time that we reacted really well. We didn’t fall apart and that could have happened with everything that happened this year. It wasn’t 1-0, 2-0, and then the next chance is 3-0. It didn’t happen."

In response to the quotes, Sutton told BBC Radio Show 606 that he was concerned by Klopp's mindset.

Indeed, he said (34:23): "Did he not say in the early part of that interview: 'One positive was we didn't fall apart'?

"If I'm a Liverpool fan, I'm slightly alarmed that that's his thought process. I know that performances this season have been very patchy...

"But Liverpool fans simply, do you trust Jurgen Klopp next season? I mean where can he take you next season? This season has been a real disappointment, but can he make you challenge again for a Premier League title?”

Will Jurgen Klopp leave Liverpool this summer?

Klopp certainly has reached the peak with the Reds – winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Club World Cup – but this season it seems the German may have ran out of steam.

Indeed, even despite this valiant comeback effort against the Gunners, Liverpool still remain eighth in the division, 29 points off the top of the table.

With that in mind, questions will be asked – as Sutton does above – about just how suitable Klopp is to lead the club back to the top next season.

Still, after all the 55-year-old has done in recent times, he certainly deserves the summer to reset and go again. But if the same struggles persist next term, his time at Anfield could soon be up.