Dutch legend Ruud Gullit has taken aim at Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk following the defender's recent performances for the national team.

The Liverpool defender didn't put in his finest display as the Netherlands crashed out of the Nations League at the semi-final stage, losing 4-2 against Croatia and picking up a lowly 6.4 SofaScore rating.

To make matters worse, they then went on to suffer defeat at the hands of Italy, losing the third-place play-off 3-2 in a game which saw them concede two goals in the space of 20 first-half minutes.

The two results have attracted criticism from former players watching on, with Gullit particularly aiming his grievances at Van Dijk.

How did Virgil van Dijk perform last season?

It was an unexpected season to forget for both Liverpool and Van Dijk as years of trying to keep up with the intensity of Manchester City finally took its toll on a squad in need of a rebuild.

Both the Reds and their star defender looked vulnerable at times, suffering defeats against the likes of Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and, at Anfield, Leeds United. In total, they conceded 47 goals - second only to Brighton & Hove Albion for the worst defensive record in the top six.

They were forced to pay the consequences for their poor form, too, as their resurgent run of results at the back end of the season wasn't enough to rescue a place in the Premier League's top four.

Left with no choice but to settle for a place in the Europa League next season, Jurgen Klopp's side will, at the very least, hope to win what may feel like a consolation prize compared to recent seasons.

What did Ruud Gullit say about Virgil van Dijk?

Speaking to De Telegraaf (via Goal), Gullit said: “I think Van Dijk and [Frenkie] De Jong don't have leadership skills. Actually, I'm asking them for something they don't have. They need more attention to their own game.

"It's difficult for a coach to work without leaders on the pitch and it's supposed to be that Van Dijk and De Jong should be those leaders.”

The Dutch national team haven't exactly had the best run of results in the last year or so, exiting the World Cup at the quarter-final stage against eventual winners Argentina.

The recent Nations League games were a frustrating watch for fans, too, as their side slipped to those two aforementioned defeats.