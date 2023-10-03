Liverpool failed to sign a new centre-back during the summer transfer window, but a new target in that position has now emerged ahead of January, following a fresh update.

Do Liverpool need a new centre-back?

The Reds knew how important a busy summer was in the transfer market, following a 2022/23 season in which they looked jaded and ageing as a team. Liverpool's midfield proved to be a huge issue, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson looking like shadows of the players they used to be, and constant injury problems surrounded the likes of Thiago, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Some great business was conducted in the middle of the park, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all brought in, but curiously, there were no new additions at the heart of the defence.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both now 32 years of age, and injuries hampering both the latter and Joe Gomez down the years, not signing a new player in that area felt like a risk, although it hasn't been an issue yet so far this season. It does look as though a new centre-back is on Liverpool's agenda, however, following a new update regarding defensive reinforcements.

Which centre-back do Liverpool want to sign?

According to a new update from 90min, the Reds are interested in signing Sao Paulo's highly-rated young centre-back Lucas Beraldo, sending scouts to watch him in action:

"90min understands that Wolves saw a bid for Beraldo rejected by Sao Paulo during the summer transfer window - the club ultimately opting to sign Santiago Bueno for £8.5m from Girona on deadline day instead - but Liverpool are keeping an increasingly close eye on his development.

"Sources have confirmed to 90min that Liverpool's scouting team have watched Beraldo a number of times over recent months, as they look for potential long-term successors to Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, who are both 32."

This could be exactly the type of business Liverpool need to do in one of the upcoming transfer windows, bringing a freshness to the defence and planning for the long-term, as has been the case with the midfield.

Beraldo may not be a household name to many, but he is already an important figure for Sao Paulo, despite still only being 19, making 42 appearances for the Brazilian giants to date.

While the youngster would clearly be coming in as a squad player to begin with, he could blossom into a great starting option over time, assuming he continues to develop at his current pace. The report on Beraldo from 90min claims that a "range of passing and ability to drift past opponents to retain possession in their own defensive third" are "among his star qualities" as a player, and according to FBref [via Empire of the Kop], he is the top 7% in his position for passes per 90 (73.54), progressive passes per game (5.69) and pass completion (89.1%) outside of Europe.

Matip and Gomez have been excellent this season, and deserve praise for that, but the time could come to replace at least one of them soon, and Beraldo, dubbed "fearless & tenacious" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, looks an excellent heir.