As Liverpool prepare to say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp, the legendary manager may not be the only one bidding farewell to Anfield, with one Reds star emerging as a number one target for a rival European giant this summer.

Liverpool transfer news

For the first time in nine years, change is afoot at Anfield. Arne Slot is set to arrive with arguably one of the toughest tasks in the Premier League as he looks to replace Klopp without any issues along the way. What should help the Dutchman is the return of Michael Edwards and Julian Ward, who previously had great success behind the scenes at Liverpool, helping to build Klopp's most successful side.

Edwards is already reportedly attempting to make his mark too, with links to the likes of Real Madrid star Rodrygo recently stealing the headlines ahead of what would be a sensational move. But as those links emerge, so have rumours regarding the future of one Reds star.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Luis Diaz is one of Barcelona's number one targets this summer and the winger could now have the opportunity to quit Anfield and complete a dream move to the La Liga giants.

The Colombian's father, Mane Diaz, previously admitted: “Luis is a die-hard Barcelona supporter and it's one of his biggest dreams."

With that said, Liverpool could be left with a Diaz-shaped hole to fill this summer and a reported £55,000-a-week salary left to spend elsewhere in what would see Edwards seek an immediate upgrade.

"Excellent" Diaz is at a crossroads

Now 27 years old, it could be now or never for Diaz to realise his Barcelona dream and it's one that Liverpool could accommodate if they can find a younger upgrade on their winger, who has frustrated in front of goal at times despite impressing in other areas of his game.

The Reds were at their best when they had a front three firing on all cylinders in front of goal. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were ruthless together and rediscovering such a trio is the key to further success in a new era at Anfield. But questions remain whether the likes of Darwin Nunez and Diaz are capable of playing a part in that.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Luis Diaz Darwin Nunez Mohamed Salah Goals 8 11 18 Assists 5 8 10 Expected Goals 11.4 16.2 14.4

What's most alarming is the fact that both Diaz and Nunez have underperformed when it comes to expected goals, highlighting their wastefulness. Nonetheless, Diaz is still a player many at Anfield will want to keep hold of, including Alisson Becker, who previously dubbed his teammate as "excellent" before he'd even completed a move to Liverpool.