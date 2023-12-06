After rebuilding his Liverpool side during the summer transfer window, Jurgen Klopp will hope that the need for such a drastic turnaround doesn't take place in the coming years, as the Reds look to prepare far better for an ageing squad. Their midfield rebuild has at least gone to plan, however, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all playing their part to help Liverpool go within five points of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a game in hand ahead of the festive period.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, meanwhile, the Reds have reportedly turned their attention towards reinforcements, with an approach made for one particular gem.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool spent all of the summer adding to their midfield, whilst other positions remained without additions. If Klopp's side are to get back to their best and sustain it though, they may need to bolster other areas of their squad, be it through future stars or those ready to step straight into Premier League action. Given that Mohamed Salah is now 31 too, they would be particularly wise to welcome a future replacement for the Egyptian, which could see them land a Benfica gem.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Liverpool have made an approach to sign Kyanno Lorenzo Silva, who has just six months left on his current deal. Liverpool scouts have reportedly been impressed by the 18-year-old after his performances for Benfica's U23s side this season. The Reds may have to act fast if they want to land the teenager, however, with Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta also reportedly making contact with the Portuguese club about the forward.

Playing on the right of the frontline in a similar fashion to Salah, Silva could be a shrewd long-term replacement for the current Liverpool star, as those at Anfield prepare for the future.

"Starlet" Silva could solve future Liverpool problem

Planning ahead could be the key for Liverpool when it comes to replacing Salah. As things stand, it's difficult to see a player capable of producing what the winger does when arriving at Anfield within Liverpool's price range, meaning that looking at future stars could be the way forward. And that could open the door for Silva, who is still only 18.

The teenager is yet to play a game for the senior side at Benfica this season, but given the amount of interest in his signature, Silva's time may well be on its way in Portugal. With six months left on his contract, however, the Dutchman could find himself at a crossroads at the end of the season, when he could have his biggest career decision yet to make.

Silva has earned plenty of praise already throughout his career, including from O'Rourke of Football Insider, who described the forward as a "starlet" when speaking about the interest of various clubs. When his contract in Portugal does come to an end, we may well get a glimpse into the potential that Silva has if he decides to pick Liverpool over other potential suitors elsewhere in Europe.