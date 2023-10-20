Liverpool could look to add even more talent to their midfield in the coming transfer windows, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped a key update over their pursuit of a "one-man army" in the middle of the park.

The summer transfer window ended up being a busy one at Anfield, although the midfield ended up being the only area of focus. The Reds had huge issues in that position throughout last season, with age seemingly catching up with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, neither of whom could cover the ground they once did.

Injuries to others such as Thiago, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also proved to be problematic, so in order to solve that issue, Jurgen Klopp brought in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

So far this season, it has made a clear difference, with fresh legs alleviating those past problems - Szoboszlai has been particularly impressive - but that's not to say that further additions aren't necessarily needed in the middle of the park.

The hope is that a new defender comes in at some point in the near future, too, in order to provide Klopp with more options there, but for now, another midfielder looks to be on the cards.

Manu Kone to Liverpool news

In a new transfer update, Romano told Caught Offside that Liverpool are still linked with Manu Kone, with news of an extended Borussia Monchengladbach deal untrue:

"Kone could also be one to watch in January as it’s not true that he’s signed a new contract with Borussia Monchengladbach, despite reports elsewhere.

"Kone’s current contract is valid until 2026, but he could leave in 2024. We’ll have to see what happens, though, because at the moment there are no contacts or negotiations ongoing with any other clubs, despite interest in him during the summer.

"Juventus and Liverpool were two clubs who considered him as an option but then did not call again after August. So we will see in 2024 what happens, but the player remains open to trying a new experience, while his asking price would likely be around €40m (to) €45m."

A recent claim from 90min said that Kone to Liverpool is still on the cards and Romano's update only adds fuel to the fire that he could become a Reds player once January arrives.

The 22-year-old could certainly be an exciting option for Klopp, having been hailed as a "fantastic" player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, not to mention a "one-man army in midfield", such is his all-round dominance in his position.

Manu Kone strengths Manu Kone weaknesses Dribbling Gets booked too often Passing Inconsistency Wins the ball back Very raw

Kone's stats suggest that he could be ideal to come in and master the No.6 role for Liverpool, having averaged 2.5 tackles per game in the Bundesliga so far this season, as well as exactly the same tally during the 2023/24 campaign.

Mac Allister is not at his best in that position, as has been highlighted in recent weeks, and Kone could be a long-term option who allows the Argentine to push further up the pitch and play his best football.