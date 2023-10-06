Liverpool could have to replace Mohamed Salah in the near future, and they are interested in signing someone even faster than him, according to a fresh transfer update.

Could Salah leave Liverpool in 2024?

The time will come when the Reds have to find a successor for Salah, who is out of contract at Anfield in the summer of 2025. There was a huge amount of interest in him during the summer transfer window, with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad seeing a £150m bid rejected, but there is every chance that they could be back in for him in 2024.

At that point, the 31-year-old will only have a year remaining on his deal, so Liverpool will know that it may well be the last opportunity to earn enormous money for him, while a move away could even appeal to the player himself. Replacing Salah may prove to be an almost impossible task for FSG and Jurgen Klopp, should he move on at the end of the season, but it looks as though one new attacker is being lined up at Anfield.

Liverpool line-up speedster to replace Salah

Speaking to Caught Offside [via Empire of the Kop], journalist Christian Falk claimed that young Hoffenheim winger Maximilian Beier is seen as a potential signing by Liverpool, labelling the player as "interesting".

"Another name on Liverpool’s list is Maximilian Beier of Hoffenheim – I heard he’s definitely on the list, as he brings something that’s very interesting for Liverpool! His high speed this season was 35.45kmph.

"It’s also really good for Germany; he’s the second-fastest German player behind Leroy Sane. His contract at Hoffenheim runs until 2025 and I heard he has a release clause; he’ll be a little bit more expensive for English clubs but for German clubs he’ll only cost €20m. So you see, Liverpool are looking around at the Bundesliga again.

"He’s a player you can educate, fast, can play as a striker as well as on the wings, which would be beneficial for Liverpool’s rotations in the forward line. I think he’s interesting. He could be the next German national player, perhaps not in the coming matches, but he’ll be in the national team.

"He’s not very expensive, which would fit into Liverpool’s business model. Keep in mind, though, that Brentford and Everton’s interest in the player is concrete."

In truth, the hope is that Salah remains at Liverpool beyond this season and also 2025, considering the Egyptian King is still a world-class player who could be at the top well into his 30s. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but Beier could certainly be an intriguing option as a long-term successor.

Liverpool's 5 fastest players last season (speedsdb) Top speed Darwin Nunez 38.0 km/h Ibrahima Konate 34.1 km/h Mohamed Salah 33.9 km/h Kostas Tsimikas 33.5 km/h Virgil van Dijk 33.3 km/h

The 20-year-old has been hailed for the "dynamism" that he possesses by Hoffenheim head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo recently, and he is actually even faster than Salah, having clocked a speed of 35.45km/h, as Falk mentioned, compared to the Egyptian's tally of 33.9mk/h.

Granted, Beier is still a raw player who is learning his trade at the top level, but he looks to have the right qualities to be a great fit at Liverpool, already scoring six goals in 18 appearances for Hoffenheim, and once in two caps for Germany's Under-21s, making this one to watch.