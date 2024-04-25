Liverpool have been linked with a sensational move for a Premier League manager according to reports on Thursday morning.

Liverpool see opening offer for Slot rejected

News broke on Wednesday that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot had become the front-runner to replace Jürgen Klopp in the Anfield technical area, after the German revealed that he would be stepping down at the end of the Premier League season.

It could yet be a season that fizzles out, with Wednesday's defeat in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park leaving the Reds three points behind Arsenal and potentially five points behind Manchester City, who they currently lead by a point but have played two games more than.

Though they lifted the Carabao Cup at Chelsea's expense, it has been far from the ideal swansong season for Klopp, with three defeats in two weeks seeing them crash out of Europe in shock fashion to Atalanta and throw away their advantage atop the Premier League.

Worse still, they have been rebuffed in their initial approach for Klopp's replacement. After both Ruben Amorim and Xabi Alonso ruled themselves out of contention for the role, they appear to have landed on Slot as the next man in on Merseyside.

But, as per The Athletic, the Reds have seen their opening offer for the Feyenoord boss turned down. Liverpool were willing to stump up 9m euros for his services, but the Eredivisie side are thought to be holding out for 15m euros to let their manager leave.

New Liverpool target emerges

Now, in a shock twist it appears that Liverpool may not have all of their eggs in the Slot basket. That is according to Danish media outlet Tipsbladet, who claim that the Reds have held recent talks with Danish Brentford boss Thomas Frank over the imminent vacancy at Anfield.

Frank has long been linked with a move away from Brentford, and the report claims that he is also on Manchester United's shortlist should Erik ten Hag not be in the Old Trafford hotseat next season.

How the options compare Jurgen Klopp Thomas Frank* Arne Slot Games at current club 485 270 144 Wins 302 116 93 Win % 62% 43% 65% Points per match 2.07 1.52 2.13 Goals scored per game 2.22 1.65 2.3

He was also tipped by ex-Watford striker Troy Deeney to join Tottenham back in 2023, with the forward urging the Lilywhites to make a move before they ultimately landed Ange Postecoglou.

"Frank is an outstanding, ambitious and hungry manager", he said. "I know some will say that his Brentford side play a lot of route one football but when they were promoted from the Championship under the Dane they were an excellent footballing side."

Of course, a move for Frank appears unlikely unless a deal for Slot falls through, which is also unlikely to happen over the sake of a few million in compensation. However, as Tottenham showed in their hunt for a manager back in 2021, nothing can be ruled out until the new boss is taking charge of his first training session.