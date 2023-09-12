Mohamed Salah's Liverpool career isn't going to go on forever and the club are reportedly eyeing up eventual replacements at Anfield.

When will Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool?

The Egyptian has become one of the greatest players in the Reds' history since he joined from Roma in the summer of 2017. breaking endless records and winning countless trophies along the way.

Salah remains arguably the first name on Jurgen Klopp's team sheet, already registering four goal contributions (two goals and assists apiece) in as many Premier League appearances so far this season, and he has grown into one of the most famous faces in world football.

The 31-year-old has been the subject of plenty of interest recently, however, with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad bidding £150m for his services, only to see Liverpool reject the offer. While he is staying put for the time being, it seems likely that they will return for him in the future, as well as possibly other Middle East clubs, seeing him as one of the poster boys for the Saudi Pro League moving forward.

Salah's current Reds deal expires in the summer of 2025, and while signing an extension would be a great news, they have to prepare for him moving on next year, at which point he will only have 12 months remaining on his contract.

Are Liverpool signing Jarrod Bowen?

According to The Athletic, Liverpool see West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen as a potential replacement in the future, admiring the qualities he possesses:

"Within a far less possession-dominant side, Jarrod Bowen is among the top 20 by this metric (dribbling), with 41 attacking carries putting him above the likes of Antony (38), Jack Grealish (33) and Raheem Sterling (30). Whether it is driving to the byline to create for others, or dropping the shoulder to get a shot away, Bowen has a similar desire for providing end product once he gets going.

"Bowen is a player Liverpool admire and have been watching for a number of seasons. How he would fare in a team that dominate the ball more and need to break down low block defences more often would be a key question."

Bowen has matured into an excellent Premier League player since moving to West Ham from Hull City, scoring 43 goals and registering 32 assists in 162 Hammers appearances, not to mention scoring the winning goal in his side's UEFA Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina last season.

Jarrod Bowen strengths Jarrod Bowen weaknesses Reliable goal and assist return Passing not a strong point Threat on the counter-attack Not too involved in build-up play Strong work ethic Largely one-footed player

Klopp has lauded the 26-year-old as "unbelievable" in the past, and he is a constant threat with pace and power out wide, but he is also not close to the world-class level that Salah has consistently reached in a Liverpool shirt.

The Reds need to be signing a sure-fire hit when the Egyptian King eventually moves on - someone who can score around 20-30 goals a season and be one of the best players in the Premier League - but Bowen could be more of a strong squad player, rather someone who fits into this bracket.

Liverpool signing him could prove to be a good piece of business, but not as Salah's first-choice successor, unless he finds new levels this season.