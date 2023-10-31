Liverpool need to keep hold of their best players moving forward, as well as making new signings, but a key update has emerged over the future of Mohamed Salah.

Salah's Liverpool future

Jurgen Klopp's side have made an exciting start to the new Premier League season, sitting just three points behind current leaders Tottenham, and producing some excellent performances along the way. The summer rebuild in midfield has seemingly transformed Liverpool as a team, bringing younger legs and even more technical quality to the side, getting the best out of those around them.

Someone who is once again having a strong campaign is Salah, who continues to strengthen his case for being one of the very best players in the Reds' history, being hailed as "world-class" by Klopp recently. The Egyptian King has been in blistering form of late, but in the summer, there were concerns about him leaving, and Liverpool rejected a £150m offer for Salah from Al-Ittihad. It seems that interest from Saudi Arabia may not go away, so owners FSG could need to brace themselves for more big bids in the coming months.

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey, however, Liverpool have no intention of selling Salah in the January transfer window, regardless of any offer that comes the club's way from Saudi Pro League clubs:

"Liverpool will not sell star man Mohamed Salah in January whatever offers comes for him from the Saudi Pro League, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed the Reds’ owners will place a “not for sale” sign at Anfield when Saudi clubs come calling for the Egyptian 31-year-old.

"A well-placed source has told Football Insider that there is “huge interest” in Salah from the country’s mega-rich teams, who are keen to make him one of the jewels in their crown in 2024.

"Saudi Pro League clubs have already brought the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar to the Middle East.

However, it is believed Liverpool have no intention of accepting a winter window offer for Salah – even if he pushes for a move."

It would make no sense whatsoever for Liverpool to sell Salah midway through the season, and the player himself surely wouldn't want to leave then, considering what an exciting team Klopp has created this season and the fact that a Premier League title challenge looks on the cards.

Mohamed Salah's overall Liverpool record Total Appearances 318 Goals 196 Assists 83

It may be that the 31-year-old decides to leave Anfield at the end of the current campaign, at which point he will only have one year remaining on his contract and he could like the idea of a Saudi, but the hope is that he stays with the Reds for longer.

Salah's statistics highlight why he remains Liverpool's best and most consistent attacking player, with eight goals and four assists coming his way in 10 Premier League appearances this season, and if the Reds are to have a chance of going all the way in the league, they need their legendary wide man to remain at his top level between now and May.