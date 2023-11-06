A massive piece of outgoing Liverpool transfer news in 2024 is a “done deal”, according to a new claim regarding an “exceptional” player.

Liverpool's signings

The Reds have made a pleasing start to the new Premier League season, already looking like a completely different team from last time around, when they struggled so badly throughout the campaign. Jurgen Klopp’s men look revitalised in midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister both having made particularly big impacts.

It has also made the defence look far more secure than it did in 2022/23, with Virgil van Dijk looking back to his best, and the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez also looking far more secure. While the midfield was the clear area to focus on in the summer, it is now important that Klopp looks to bolster Liverpool’s defensive options, with a backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold arguably needed, as well as a young centre-back coming in as a long-term addition to partner Ibrahima Konate.

On the flip side, it is also imperative that the Reds keep hold of their most important players, but a concerning update has emerged regarding one of those stars.

According to Football Insider, "Mohamed Salah’s move to Saudi Arabia next summer is a “done deal", with the report claiming that he has "verbally agreed" to a transfer there at the end of the season after his head was turned. Al-Ittihad saw a £150m bid for the 31-year-old turned down by Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but it was always clear that Saudi interest was going to return.

There is no denying how much of a blow it would be to the Reds to lose Salah in 2024, even though it wouldn’t necessarily come as a great shock. It is easy to envisage him moving there, allowing him to become one of the biggest star attractions of the Saudi Pro League, and he may feel that it is time for a fresh challenge.

He is still a player who is at his peak, however, with Salah’s statistics showing that he has scored eight goals and registered four assists in his first 10 Premier League games this season, and the hope is that he will end up extending his stay beyond his current expiry date of 2025.

Should Salah want to leave Liverpool, it is then essential that the club get as much money as possible for him - an eye-watering amount that will allow the Reds to sign a stunning replacement and also build the rest of his squad, with Klopp calling his No.11 “exceptional” in the past.

Mohamed Salah career goals Total Liverpool 196 Egypt 51 Roma 34 Basel 20

Should this be the Egyptian King’s final season in a Reds shirt, it is vital that supporters enjoy every last second of him, with few players in the club’s history-making more of an impact.