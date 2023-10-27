Liverpool have made some fantastic signings in recent months but they now lose a hugely important player, according to a fresh transfer update.

Salah scoring at unstoppable rate

The Reds are in excellent form at the moment, shining in both the Premier League and the Europa League, and someone who has started the season in fine form is Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian superstar continues to score goals at a relentless rate, netting nine times in all competitions in 2023/24 to date, and he completed the rout on Thursday night as Liverpool won 5-1 at home to Toulouse in Europe.

Salah's future at Liverpool has been up in the air of late, however, with lots of interest shown in him from Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window, and Al-Ittihad seeing a £150m bid turned down for his services.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2025, but the Reds would lose him in a free transfer at that point, meaning that a move away in 2024 feels far from out of the question.

Salah expected to leave Liverpool in 2024

Now, Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke has dropped a Mohamed Salah update, claiming that a move to the Saudi Pro League increasingly looks on the cards:

"Mohamed Salah is increasingly likely to quit Liverpool next year with Saudi Pro League officials working behind the scenes to sign both him and fellow superstar Kevin De Bruyne, sources have told Football Insider.

"League chiefs are eyeing their next statement of intent having already lured the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema to the Middle East. And a well-placed source has now told Football Insider that Salah’s move from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia is 'expected to go through' next year."

This is a hugely concerning update for anyone of a Liverpool persuasion, considering what a one-off Salah is as a footballer, producing incredible levels of attacking consistency over the past six-and-a-bit years at Anfield.

Salah's statistics highlight precisely why he is seen as one of the best attacking players of his generation, scoring 195 times in 317 appearances, meaning he is now in fifth place in the Reds' all-time list of legendary goalscorers.

Liverpool's top 10 goalscorers in history Total 1. Ian Rush 346 2. Roger Hunt 285 3. Gordon Hodgson 241 4. Billy Liddell 228 5. Mohamed Salah 195 6. Steven Gerrard 186 7. Robbie Fowler 183 8. Kenny Dalglish 172 9. Michael Owen 158 10. Harry Chambers 151

There will be some fans who feel that Liverpool should cash in on the Egyptian King next summer, considering the money they would receive for him and the fact that he would be 32 at that point, but he is still their best attacker and can remain at the top for the foreseeable future.

The hope is that Salah decides it is too premature to move to Saudi Arabia at this point in his career, but it is easy to envisage him wanting to go there and become the poster boy for one of world football's newest and richest leagues.