Liverpool are keeping close tabs on an exciting forward from overseas, and a fresh report has revealed that Premier League chiefs have actually been interested in him for quite some time.

Who are Liverpool linked with?

Over the summer, Jurgen Klopp signed four fresh midfielders in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, but before the deadline, FSG failed to recruit a new centre-back despite assessing their options in the market.

The Reds have therefore been recently linked with three potential candidates that they are looking at ahead of the next transfer window opening in January: Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio, Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie and Benfica’s Antonio Silva.

However, Mohamed Salah continues to be linked with a future move to Saudi Arabia so a final-third replacement will be needed should he depart, and if the following update is to be believed, Montpellier’s right-winger Mousa Tamari has been identified as an ideal successor.

The Jordan international only joined Michel Der Zakarian’s side three months ago from OH Leuven (Tamari transfer history), but having already emerged as their second best-performing offensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Montpellier statistics), the 26-year-old has been brought onto the radar as a possible target at Anfield.

According to Anfield Watch, which shared a transfer update on Mousa Tamari, Liverpool are “watching” the attacker at Montpellier, and have in fact been “keeping a close eye” on his progress even before the summer.

The Merseyside-based outlet, however, claim that the hierarchy view the left-footed star as someone who could complement Salah or even provide backup for him rather than being a long-term heir if he was to depart at any stage in 2024.

How many goals has Mousa Tamari scored?

Since putting pen to paper at Montpellier, Tamari has posted five contributions, three goals and two assists in six appearances in Ligue 1 (Transfermarkt - Tamari statistics), with this type of prolific form that he’s capable of in the opposition’s area seeing him nicknamed the 'Jordanian Messi', and here is a short lowdown of the qualities that he has in his locker:

Mousa Tamari - Strengths Mousa Tamari - Weaknesses Mousa Tamari - Style Of Play Dribbling Concentration Likes to dribble Blocking the ball Tackling Likes to play long balls Indirect set-piece threat (All data via WhoScored) Likes to cut inside Gets fouled often Does not dive into tackles

Sponsored by Nike, Klopp’s target is also currently averaging two dribbles per league game, indicating he is a forward who loves to use his pace, take on his marker and create chances for both himself and his teammates in the final third (WhoScored - Tamari statistics).

Furthermore, Tamari, who pockets £7k per week (Montpellier salaries), is a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even two roles in the midfield, so his ability to easily adapt to the manager's demands gives him the potential to be an exciting addition for Liverpool.