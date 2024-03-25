Liverpool have received a massive boost in their efforts to sign a key target this summer, following a new release clause update.

Liverpool planning for life after Klopp

The hunt for Jurgen Klopp's successor at Anfield is ongoing as FSG look to replace one of the most influential figures in the Reds' history. It is a tough position to be in, but the importance of hiring the right person cannot be downplayed.

It does still look as though Xabi Alonso is the front-runner to come in for Klopp at the end of the season, with little to suggest otherwise currently. The Spaniard has masterminded a stunning season at Bayer Leverkusen, who are now 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and on the cusp of title glory. His Liverpool connection also makes him an obvious appointment, in terms of knowing the club inside out from his playing days.

That being said, Alonso is a long way from being the Reds' only target currently, with Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim another who is seen as a strong option, as he continues to shine in Portugal. Some reports have even suggested he is the next man up on FSG's list if Alonso goes to Bayern Munich.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is another name that has cropped up many times, with Klopp coming up against his Seagulls side at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. He doesn't appear to be one of the two favourites to arrive this summer, however, and the same applies to Julian Nagelsmann, who will be a free agent when he leaves the Germany job after Euro 2024.

Liverpool boosted in efforts to sign major target

According to a new report from Give Me Sport, Liverpool target Amorim only has a release clause of £8.6m in his contract, meaning Sporting would be "powerless" if the Reds decide to trigger it.

"It is understood that Amorim, whose preferred formation is 3-4-3, has a release clause worth close to £8.6million written into his Sporting contract, meaning that his current employers would be left powerless if Liverpool or one of his other suitors set their sights on landing him."

This is an intriguing update when it comes to Liverpool's managerial situation, with Amorim's release clause potentially making him a far cheaper appointment than Alonso, whose clause stands at a reported £21m.

As mentioned above, the 39-year-old prefers a 3-4-3 formation with Sporting, getting the most out of wing-backs, and his attacking style of play would likely go down well with Reds supporters, as has been the case with Klopp ever since he arrived back in 2015.

A tactical report from The Coaches' Voice explains his style of play, and it sounds a lot like the system Klopp deployed with the famous Mane-Firmino-Salah front three: "Amorim likes his teams to attack with a fluid front three who rotate to find space between the lines. For the most part, the wing-backs hold the width, with the two wide forwards then moving inside, whether the team is in or out of possession."

Ruben Amorim managerial stats Matches Points per game Sporting CP 202 2.24 Braga 13 2.38 Casa Pia 4 2.25

Alonso still feels like the natural choice, and the most popular option among the Liverpool fanbase, but it is important that they don't just let his past as a player sway their thinking. He is clearly an impressive young manager, but so is Amorim, winning one Primeira Liga title and three Portuguese League Cups in his career to date.