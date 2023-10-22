Liverpool are battling one of their Premier League rivals for the signing of an "amazing" attacking maestro, according to a fresh transfer update.

Liverpool transfer latest

The January transfer window will offer the Reds the opportunity to make further additions to their squad, should Jurgen Klopp feel the need to bolster his options. Liverpool are looking primed for a potential Premier League title race, with Saturday's 2-0 win at home to Everton in the Merseyside derby another step in the right direction, and a few extra sprinklings of brilliance could make them even more formidable.

The Reds, and by extension owners FSG, have been linked with a number of players recently, from Jamal Musiala to Manu Kone, both of which represent exciting pieces of Liverpool transfer news, and although the latter could be a great addition, it would be a surprise if the midfield was focused on over other areas of the pitch.

With Mohamed Salah on Africa Cup of Nations duty early next year, it could be that Klopp also eyes up another attacker to bring in, especially if there is the threat of the Egyptian departing Anfield at the end of the season. A new update suggests that Liverpool are looking to Serie A for a possible signing.

Liverpool eyeing Nico Gonzalez

According to a fresh claim from Calciomercato [via Sport Witness] Nico Gonzalez to Liverpool is a transfer that could come to fruition, with the Fiorentina winger seen as a strong option by the Reds. The 25-year-old is believed to be a "popular target" with a number of English clubs, with Chelsea mentioned in the report as one of those interested in him. Liverpool have also sent scouts to watch him in action on "several occasions", further adding fuel to the fire, with Fiorentina possibly wanting around €60m (£52m) for his services.

Gonzalez has grown into a formidable player at Fiorentina since arriving at the club from VfB Stuttgart back in 2021, proving to be a regular supplier of end product in the final third and being called "amazing" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

When you look at Gonzalez's stats, they highlight his consistency, with 29 goals coming his way in 92 appearances, and 16 assists also registered. Five goals in six Serie A starts have already been netted this season, with the Argentine predominantly taking up a right-sided attacking role.

Liverpool could see the Fiorentina ace as a good backup for Salah, and someone who can immediately fill in for him when he heads off to AFCON duty in January. As mentioned above, it may be that the Reds are lining him up as the legendary attacker's long-term replacement on Merseyside.

Nico Gonzalez strengths Nico Gonzalez weaknesses Dribbling Could be better defensively Finishing Can hold onto the ball Aerial duels Injuries

Being the successor to Salah is going to be an almost impossible job for whoever does become that man at some point in the future, but Gonzalez has the attributes to suit Klopp's style of play, combining quick feet, strong finishing a good work ethic out of possession. At 25, you could say he is also coming into his prime, meaning he could be an intriguing addition to the Klopp 2.0 era that is currently happening at Anfield.