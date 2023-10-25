Liverpool have made contact to enquire about a deal to sign an exciting young player, but there are three other clubs who are also hoping to bring him to the Premier League.

Are Liverpool going to sell Mo Salah?

Over the summer, Mohamed Salah was the subject of a £150m offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, which was swiftly turned down by FSG, but reports have suggested that his wealthy admirers would be willing to return with an improved bid in excess of £200m.

The Egyptian's deal is additionally set to expire in just under two years time so the club will know that they don’t have many more opportunities to cash in whilst they can demand a huge fee (Liverpool contracts), and should he depart in the near future, Jurgen Klopp has already highlighted a potential replacement for his star man.

Athletic Bilbao right-winger Nico Williams will have reached the conclusion of his terms at the end of the current campaign (Athletic Bilbao contracts), meaning that the new year will be Ernesto Valverde’s final chance to sanction the 21-year-old’s sale should he not want to risk losing his prized asset for free.

Taking to X, Graeme Bailey delivered a transfer update on Nico Williams and confirmed that Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Aston Villa are all aware of the conditions of a swoop for Spain’s international.

He wrote: “A host of Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa who tried to sign him in the summer, have an active interest in Nico Williams. Williams, out of contract in the summer, also on radar of Liverpool, Arsenal & Spurs.”

Expanding for 90min, the reporter added: “90min understands that Aston Villa remain keen on Williams should he become available, while Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have checked in on him and his situation recently.

"From mainland Europe, Bayern Munich and Juventus are admirers of the winger, with many of Williams' potential suitors waiting to see how his contract stand-off plays out.”

How many goals has Nico Williams scored?

Since the start of his career, Williams has racked up 44 final third involvements, 23 assists and 21 goals, in 119 appearances (Transfermarkt - Williams statistics), form which has seen him described as a “top-class” player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The 21 year-old, who pockets £58k-per-week (Athletic Bilbao salaries), also ranks in the 94th percentile for successful take-ons by players in his position, showing that he loves to use his pace, dribble past his marker and create as many chances for both himself and his fellow teammates as possible in the opposition’s penalty area (FBRef - Williams statistics).

Nico Williams' Style Of Play Likes to dribble Likes to cross Likes to play short passes

Additionally, Williams has the versatility to operate out on the left wing and deeper in the midfield alongside his usual role on the right flank, so his ability to easily adapt to the manager’s demands, alongside his prolific form, would make him an extremely exciting recruit at Anfield.