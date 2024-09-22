Following their failure to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer, Liverpool chiefs now reportedly believe that one of the most coveted midfielders in European football is the perfect profile for Arne Slot's side.

Liverpool transfer news

To Slot's credit, he's turned to Ryan Gravenberch since missing out on Zubimendi with the Dutch midfielder playing his best football since arriving from Bayern Munich last summer. No longer a bit-part player, Gravenberch has arguably been the standout player in the early stages of the new manager's tenure, even dictating play at San Siro as Liverpool came from behind to defeat AC Milan.

Given just how busy Liverpool's schedule is, however, there will come a time when they will need to hand Gravenberch a rest and turn to alternative options, which is where issues could be presented to Slot to solve.

Without Gravenberch, the manager's next option is likely to be Wataru Endo, who represents a more combative midfielder to the controller type that Slot prefers. Losing that element at the heart of his side in certain games will undoubtedly prove costly and should be the first problem that those at Anfield solve in 2025 using one particular player.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool chiefs now believe that Nicolo Barella is the perfect profile for Slot and are keeping tabs on one of the most in-demand midfielders in Europe ahead of next summer.

The Reds are not alone in their interest, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also eyeing moves to sign the Italian to form quite the race for his signature when next summer arrives. If Liverpool want to become serious title contenders again, then signing such a player to work alongside Gravenberch would certainly go a long way.

Barella would complete Liverpool's midfield

It's taken longer than expected thanks to their unsuccessful and tiresome search for a defensive midfielder, but after adapting by using their current options, Liverpool could now complete their midfield with the addition of Barella next summer. The 27-year-old would join Italy teammate Federico Chiesa and transform the Reds back into title contenders in an instant under Slot.

Compared to Gravenberch, it's clear that the Inter Milan star suits the profile of midfielder that Slot wants in his side whilst offering the experience that the Dutchman lacks. Offering the best of both worlds, Barella shares similar traits whilst representing an option who has performed on Europe's biggest stages.

League stats per 90 (via FBref) Nicolo Barella Ryan Gravenberch Progressive Passes 6.67 7 Tackles Won 0.74 1.75 Key Passes 6.30 6.75 Ball Recoveries 5.19 6.25

The numbers highlight just how excellent Gravenberch has been. The former Bayern Munich star has been as smooth as anything on the ball, progressing play at a world-class level, and just as impressive going in the other direction. Add a player like Barella next to him and the Liverpool star could be unstoppable for years to come at Anfield.