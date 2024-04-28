Whilst Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour continues to take several bumps along the road, Liverpool have turned their attention to life without the German, and locking up a succession plan not just for their manager but also for Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool's summer plans

The Reds find themselves in a slightly unpredictable position when it comes to keeping hold of key players. Without the lure of Klopp, it wouldn't be as big a shock if players, like the manager, decided that the time was right for a fresh start.

Of course, it remains to be seen if that proves to be the case, but moments like Mohamed Salah's argument with Klopp in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against West Ham only fuel any fire.

That said, Michael Edwards will be keen to ensure that his return goes off without a hitch, which should see any loose ends tied up before they can spark further concern. According to Fabrizio Romano, new contracts for van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold will take priority this summer, whilst Liverpool also 'want' to offer Jarell Quansah a new deal following his rise this season.

The young defender has emerged from a loan spell at Bristol Rovers to comfortably become Liverpool's replacement for Joel Matip, and is well on his way to stepping into the void that van Dijk will eventually leave behind. At 21-years-old, Quansah has more than earned a new deal.

Almost certain to be sealed with new and improved terms, Quansah will have the chance to make the first impression needed to even claim a starting place next season under Arne Slot, who looks destined to become the next Liverpool manager.

"Outstanding" Quansah is the future of Liverpool's defence

Replacing Klopp will be difficult, but it won't be too long before those at Anfield have to start thinking about replacing van Dijk in an equally impossible task. By that stage, however, Quansah should be primed and ready to fill that void. He's already shown plenty of signs that he's capable of mirroring the traits that make van Dijk so imperious at times, with excellent passing range and calmness on the ball that only the top centre-backs possess.

League stats per 90 23/24 (Via FBref) Jarell Quansah Virgil van Dijk Progressive Passes 5.39 5.85 Progressive Carries 0.98 0.99 Ball Recoveries 5.98 4.92 Interceptions 1.18 1.11

Albeit having played far fewer minutes, Quansah has shown in a small sample size exactly why he's capable of eventually succeeding the Dutchman at Anfield. Klopp will be well aware of that too after praising the young defender in January.

Klopp said, via Mersey Sport Live: "Jarell has played an absolutely outstanding preseason. Jarell is one of these players where people already knew he was a real talent.

“He’s played only really good games when he came on against Newcastle he was outstanding in a really difficult game and from that moment its all fine its really good."