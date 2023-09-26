Liverpool have been linked with a swoop for a promising new defender, and he has now delivered his public stance on a move following rumours he is wanted in the Premier League.

What's the latest transfer news at Liverpool?

According to reports, FSG are preparing a bid to sign Brentford’s Aaron Hickey in January and Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that they still hold a strong interest in Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes, although he is about to sign a new contract at St. James’ Park.

Speaking of putting pen to paper on fresh terms, Kostas Tsimikas has now committed his future to Jurgen Klopp’s side by signing an improved long-term deal which is rumoured to run until 2027, in what is a huge boost to the squad depth on Merseyside.

Back in June, Italian outlet Calciomercato reported that the Reds had been watching US Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, with his agent later confirming that he was a player of interest to the side at Anfield, alongside rivals Manchester City and La Liga giants Barcelona.

With Andrew Robertson and Tsimikas available to him, the boss doesn’t really need to enter the market for any further reinforcements in their position, but the 18-year-old sounds ready to once again attract the attention of high-profile clubs having opened up on his future in a new public interview which suggests he's leaving the door open.

Are Liverpool signing Patrick Dorgu?

Speaking to Ekstra Bladet (via Sport Witness), Dorgu revealed he is a boyhood Chelsea fan, but asked to comment on the attention he’s received from Liverpool, Man City and Barca, he replied:

“I really just take it as motivation, that when the big teams look at me, it is because I am doing the right thing and must continue. Then it’s just a matter of time before the big teams come knocking."

How good is Patrick Dorgu?

Liverpool will know that Dorgu is still a teenager so the likelihood is that they are looking at him as a potential addition for the long-term future of the club rather than in the here and now, and there's no doubt that he could definitely be an exciting recruit should he eventually make the move to Anfield.

The Denmark youth international is extremely calm and composed in possession as he’s currently averaging an 85.2% pass success rate, alongside 1.2 tackles per game in the Serie A, displaying his desire to get stuck into challenges and win the ball back for his team.

Furthermore, Roberto D'Aversa’s £1.9k-per-week earner has plenty of pace which he loves to use to burst down the flank, dribble past his marker and create chances for himself and his fellow teammates in the final third, posting ten direct goal contributions (seven goals and three assists) in 69 appearances throughout his career.

Finally, Dorgu, who is naturally left-footed, has been described as a “dynamic” player by the Danish Scout, so he is naturally full of energy and can bring lots of youthful exuberance to the table, making him an exciting potential heir to the Robertson-Tsimikas duo as they approach their thirties.