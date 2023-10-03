Liverpool are interested in signing a hugely exciting Premier League player if he becomes available next year, according to a new transfer update.

Will Liverpool sign players in January?

The Reds have an extremely strong squad at their disposal currently, with world-class options dotted all over the pitch, and quality players behind them as backup. Jurgen Klopp completely rebuilt his midfield during the summer transfer window, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, among others, but he didn't add to the defence or attack.

Liverpool currently have magnificent attacking options in Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo, but that's not to say that that area of the pitch won't need freshening up in the future, especially if the former leaves at the end of this seasonm, as has been mooted.

It looks as though the Reds are certainly keeping an eye out for potential signings in the final third, following an exciting new update.

Which Premier League star at Liverpool keen on signing?

According to Football Transfers, Wolves star Pedro Neto is being looked at as a potential acquisition for Liverpool next year should he leave Molineux, along with Juventus forward Federico Chiesa:

"Liverpool have added Pedro Neto to their wishlist if Mohamed Salah leaves next year, FootballTransfers has been told. The Reds remain aware of Saudi Pro League interest in Salah and are making arrangements to ensure that a viable replacement is brought in if he does leave. Neto, who is a client of Jorge Mendes’ Gestifute, has been on the club’s radar for some time.

"The 23-year-old - who has been a revelation for Wolves this campaign - is now under consideration along with Juventus player Federico Chiesa, as FootballTransfers previously reported, and one other unnamed footballer.

"Sources have informed us that Liverpool are unhappy with Wolves’ current valuation for Neto, however, and there is a feeling within the club that rival sides will add a further £20m to any asking price when Salah leaves Anfield."

Neto is a special footballer who is having a superb start to the season, registering four assists in just seven Premier League games, which is a good return for a top side, let alone a struggling team. The 23-year-old's efforts certainly have gone unnoticed by Wolves manager Gary O'Neil, who recently described his standout attacking player as "absolutely incredible".

Neto is such an exciting footballer, running rings around Liverpool during the first half of the Reds' eventual 3-1 win at Molineux last month and assisting Hwang Hee-chan for the opening goal, and he would come in as someone who could mature into a world-class player over time.

There have been some serious injuries for the Portuguese in recent years, which would make signing him a possible risk, but if the medical staff are confident that he has overcome those issues, he could be a fantastic addition.

Neto isn't out of contract at Wolves until the summer of 2026, so he clearly wouldn't be available on the cheap, but if Liverpool could beat other top clubs to his signature, it could prove to be a masterstroke of a signing as the years pass.