Liverpool have reportedly been boosted in their efforts to sign a hugely exciting Premier League player, with a new update now emerging in the saga.

Latest Liverpool transfer news...

The Reds saw their squad significantly change during the summer transfer window, with the midfield the sole era that Jurgen Klopp focused on revamping completely. Out went Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all arrived at Anfield, adding youth and dynamism in the middle of the park that has already stood out this season.

The time will eventually come when other areas of the pitch need addressing, however, with Virgil van Dijk now 32 years of age and Mohamed Salah only a year younger, for example. The latter has already been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad seeing a £150m approach turned down for Salah, and a 2024 exit isn't out of the question. Should that happen, Liverpool may look to sign a replacement, and one player who has emerged as a potential target is Wolves ace Pedro Neto.

The 23-year-old is being backed to join various Premier League clubs, and while he is contracted with Wanderers until the summer of 2027, that doesn't appear to be putting off potential suitors.

Do Liverpool want to sign Pedro Neto?

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool could be handed a boost in their quest to snap up Wolves star Neto, with the Midlands club now "ready to cash in on him while his stock is high". The report goes on to add that the Reds are "firmly in the mix" to sign the 23-year-old, but "they are not alone as interest also stems from Tottenham, Newcastle United and Aston Villa", as well as Arsenal.

Pedro Neto strengths Pedro Neto weaknesses Superb dribbler Injury-prone Expert crosser Lacking in aerial duels Can play on either flank Finishing can be erratic

This is a clear boost for Liverpool, who may well be having one eye on life without Salah at some point in the near future, even if his time at Anfield doesn't come to an end next summer. The 31-year-old is almost an irreplaceable figure, considering he has been one of the best players in the world over the past five years or so, but in Neto, the Reds could have a fantastic option.

The Wolves man, who shares the same agency as Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, has made a fantastic start to this season, chipping in with four assists in just seven Premier League appearances, one of which came in his side's 3-1 defeat at home to Liverpool, when he gave Joe Gomez a torrid time. At 23, he is still a young player who should only get better, and while injuries have dogged him in the past, the hope is that he has overcome the worst of them.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has lauded Neto as a "huge talent" in the past, and he is one of the most impressive wide players in the league at the moment. His directness, pace and end product are all attributes that are similar to Salah's, and that could well appeal to Klopp, making this one to watch.