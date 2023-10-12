Liverpool have been heavily linked with a swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto, and a reliable journalist has now delivered the chances of him joining the club in January.

What position does Pedro Neto play?

Neto is naturally a right-winger who has plied his trade at Molineux for the past four years, having originally joined from Braga. He’s so far made a total of 119 senior appearances for the club, and it’s fair to say that he’s made an impressive start to the new season (Transfermarkt - Neto statistics).

In the Premier League, Portugal’s international has emerged as Gary O’Neil’s overall best-performing player this term with a match rating of 7.16 (WhoScored - Wolves statistics), so despite his deal not expiring until 2027 (Wolves contracts), he’s been attracting interest.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa all hold an interest in the 23-year-old, and the outlet state that the Old Gold are ready to cash in on their prized asset whilst they can demand a high asking price.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Liverpool reporter Neil Jones shared a transfer update on Pedro Neto and admitted that FSG and Jurgen Klopp could also be in the race for the attacker having always appreciated him from afar, while Arsenal are also big fans:

“The Wolves man has always been a huge talent, one admired by just about every big side including Liverpool, but injuries have set him back significantly in recent years. Now he’s back fit, we are seeing what he can do, and the pace and threat he brings, plus the room for development he has at 23, mark him out as someone who can definitely take the next step by moving to a Champions League club.

“Whether that’s Liverpool – they still need to get back to the Champions League, by the way! – remains to be seen. I know that Neto has admirers at Anfield, and that his versatility and skill set would be well-suited to a Jurgen Klopp side. But then the same could be said, I believe, for a Mikel Arteta side or a Pep Guardiola side. I believe he is of that level, potentially.

“With reasons to think that the Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia stories might not be going away in 2024, Neto could definitely be one to watch.”

How many goals has Pedro Neto scored?

In the top-flight this term, Neto has six contributions (five assists and one goal) to his name in eight appearances, and as dubbed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Wolves’ talisman is a “baller” when he’s at the top of his game and injury free, just as he is now.

O’Neil’s left-footed ace is also a versatile operator having played in six various positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even two roles in the midfield, so he is a wonderfully adaptable option to have in the building.

Finally, Neto, who earns £50k-per-week (Wolves salaries), shares the same representatives, as both Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez (Liverpool agents), so the existing connection that his management has to the board could give them a small advantage should they decide to pursue a deal in January.