Liverpool have been linked with a move for an "extremely charismatic" player in recent months, but a new update has emerged revealing a change in transfer strategy from FSG.

The Reds' season has lost a bit of momentum in recent weeks, having only picked up one point from their last two Premier League matches, away to both Tottenham and Brighton. The late defeat at Spurs was a tough one to take, as a nine-man Liverpool fell agonisingly short in controversial fashion, while Sunday's 2-2 draw at the Seagulls was a hit-and-miss performance overall, though perhaps a fair result.

It has still been a largely positive start to the season by Jurgen Klopp's men, however, who look like they are in the title picture currently, only sitting three points behind Spurs and Arsenal, who lead the way. New signings such as Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have all made an impression, with the midfield completely rebuilt during the summer transfer window.

Attention could now turn to the Reds bolstering their defensive options moving forward, and Liverpool are linked with Piero Hincapie, with a January move on the cards for the Bayer Leverkusen centre-back if recent reports are to be believed, after he emerged as arguably one of Europe's most exciting young defenders.

According to an update from Football Insider, however, a move for the Ecuadorian in the next transfer window now looks off the table, with FSG "not likely to splash out on a move" for him. Liverpool are thought to be one of a number of clubs who are having "discussions" about signing Hincapie, but it looks as though a summer bid could be more likely, if he hasn't already moved to another club by that point.

This is disappointing to hear, in many ways, because the 21-year-old could be just what the Reds are looking for in their defence, as they look to bring in a versatile left-sided player who can also been seen as a long-term star at Anfield.

Hincapie is well-known for being able to operate as either a centre-back or a left-back, and with Virgil van Dijk not getting any younger and Andy Robertson in need of sterner competition than Kostas Tsimikas, the Leverkusen man would be perfect.

Footbal talent scout Jacek Kulig has heaped praise on the Liverpool transfer target Piero Hincapie in the past, saying of him: "Another excellent performance by Piero Hincapié. One of my favorite young CBs. An extremely charismatic player with an 'aura' of a top defender. The future legend of Ecuadorian football."

This is someone who could mature into a wonderful player over time - he is already an influential figure for both Leverkusen and Ecuador, despite his tender years - so the hope is that Liverpool look to sign him next summer, should they decide not to go in for him in January.

He ticks so many of the boxes that Klopp could be looking for in a new defender, not least his ability to shine in two different roles, and it would be disappointing to see him head elsewhere in the coming months.