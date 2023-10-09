Liverpool could look to make defensive signings in the January transfer window and one "incredible" ace has been backed to move to Anfield.

Liverpool need to sign defenders...

The Reds' season has just lost its momentum in recent weeks, with the 2-1 defeat away to Tottenham setting them back significantly, and Sunday's 2-2 draw at Brighton also proving to be a frustrating afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side are only three points adrift of Spurs and Arsenal in the Premier League title race, and the fact that Manchester City are only one ahead of Liverpool is a bonus, but improvements are needed if they are to go all the way this season.

The summer transfer window was all about the midfield rebuild at Anfield, with four new players signed in that area of the pitch, and five going the other way, including Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Now, it may be time to start focusing on the defence, considering both Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are in their 30s, while Andy Robertson hits that milestone next year. Signing a centre-back who is also capable of playing at left-back could be seen as ideal, and a new update could give Liverpool fans some confidence about it happening.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, The Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin backed the Reds to complete the signing of highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie in January or next summer:

"I think Liverpool would have moved for one in the summer if there'd been a little bit more time and they'd been able to get the midfield targets sorted sooner. I think it's a very, very high priority.

"The other one probably on top of that shortlist is Hincapie from Leverkusen. He will be right at the top of that shortlist. He’s young, talented and can fulfil two roles. That's the profile of defender Liverpool will need moving into January and next summer."

Hincapie has been linked with Liverpool a number of times in the past, and although a summer move failed to materialise, it does feel as though they see him as an ideal signing in the near future. In truth, it is hard to find many negatives against the Reds bringing him in, with the 21-year-old already a key figure for Leverkusen - Hincapie's potential been described as "incredible" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig in the past.

Piero Hincapie's strengths Piero Hincapie's weaknesses Strong in the air Can show poor discipline Excellent on the ball Not the quickest Versatile

Last season, the Ecuadorian averaged 2.5 clearances and two aerial duel wins per game in the Bundesliga (Whoscored - Hincapie statistics), and his ability to shine at both centre-back and left-back could appeal so much to Klopp, as well as his long-term ceiling.

There is an argument to say that both Van Dijk and Robertson are not quite the players they used to be - the latter was at fault for Lewis Dunk's late equalier in the 2-2 draw with Brighton - and Hincapie could be seen as someone who can challenge both for minutes straight away.