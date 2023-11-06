Liverpool are believed to be "in the queue" again to sign a transfer target they liked way back in 2016, but another Premier League side are also providing competition.

Liverpool held by Luton

The Reds endured a disappointing day at the office on Sunday afternoon, falling way below their usual standards away to Luton Town, and arguably finding themselves fortunate to pick up a point in the end. It needed Luis Diaz to score a stoppage time equaliser to save Liverpool's blushes - a lovely moment for the Colombian, during a tough time for him personally - but it was a performance that was lacking quality and fight throughout.

It was a game that once again highlighted the need for Jurgen Klopp's side to have a genuine defensive midfielder in their team, with Alexis Mac Allister inexperienced in that position, and there is also arguably a lack of depth at full-back, with Joe Gomez starting and left-back and Kostas Tsimikas arguably not at the desired level.

The January transfer window is getting closer all the time, which could allow Klopp to bolster his squad, and a new update suggests that a top-quality player could potentially sign a pre-contract agreement then, ahead of a move next summer.

Liverpool transfer news - Piotr Zielinski

According to a new report from Corriere dello Sport [via Sport Witness, Liverpool are interested in signing Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, having been linked with him early in Klopp's reign as manager, prior to Gini Wijnaldum coming in instead. The player even posed with a Reds shirt back in 2016, such was the intensity of Klopp's interest.

The rumour claims that the Reds are "in the queue" to snap up the Pole, but West Ham are also providing competition for his signature, as are Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan. Zielinski is out of contract at the end of this season, which is tempting Napoli to cash in for a bargain fee in January.

There is no denying the 29-year-old quality as a footballer at the top level, with Zielinski's statistics showing what an impact he has made for club and country, appearing 343 times for a Napoli side, who are the reigning Serie A champions. He has 50 goals and 46 assists in that time, as well as winning an impressive 86 caps for Poland.

The fact that Klopp was an admirer of Zielinski in the past suggests that he could be a shrewd target now on the cheap due to his contract situation, and legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti has described him as a "complete midfielder" in the past.

Piotr Zielinski's Napoli stats Total Appearances 343 Goals 50 Assists 46

That being said, midfield is arguably the least pressing area to improve in at the moment, given the signings made in the summer, and Zielinski isn't an out-and-out No.6, with his prefereed No.8 position well-stocked with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

At 29, the Napoli ace is also no longer a young player, so he wouldn't be seen as a long-term signing, and it could be argued that the chance for Liverpool to sign him has arrived a few years too late.