Liverpool are keen on signing an "incredible" midfielder in the January transfer window, even though he is set to sign a new contract with his club, according to a recent report.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Reds have recently been handed a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko, with it emerging the German club are open to selling him in the January transfer window, but they will face competition from Chelsea. Moukoko is not Jurgen Klopp's only attacking target, as the manager continues to run the rule over potential replacements for Mohamed Salah, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that clubs from Saudi Arabia are set to return for the Egyptian in 2024.

Romano adds that West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen is being considered as a long-term replacement for the Liverpool legend, and there have now been reports they could also be interested in a central midfielder, despite signing four in the summer.

One player the Reds missed out on in the summer is Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, having opened talks at the very beginning of the transfer window, but they have not given up on their pursuit. Despite the fact that Guimaraes is set to sign a new contract to extend his stay at St. James' Park, reports from Spain have now detailed that Liverpool "continue to maintain" their interest, as he is valued highly by Klopp (via Sport Witness).

In the summer, the Merseysiders were willing to offer over £100m for the Brazilian, but they were met with a "resounding no" from Newcastle, who had no interest in selling, indicating his price tag could be some way over that figure. The midfielder's current deal is set to expire in 2026, but he is reportedly likely to agree an extension until 2028, so it appears as though he is happy at Newcastle for the time being.

However, the Reds believe he would be a "valuable addition" to their squad, and it remains to be seen whether he is tempted by a move if an official bid is made in the next window.

How good is Bruno Guimaraes?

In his first full season on Tyneside, the 25-year-old was one of Newcastle's best-performing players in the Premier League, averaging a Sofascore match rating of 7.17 across the season, the third-highest figure in the squad.

However, it seems very unlikely the Magpies would consider a sale, with Eddie Howe previously quashing rumours the Brazil international could be sold to Real Madrid, saying: "Absolutely not. We're trying to build a squad to make the club successful over the next few years. We want to enhance the group, not take away our best players. He has been incredible."

The Newcastle star has been an indispensable member of the first team so far this season, starting all six Premier League games, and the club will be in an even stronger negotiating position if he pens a new deal. Although Guimaraes is a talented player, we do not feel Liverpool cannot justify an outlay of over £100m on him this January, especially considering they rebuilt their midfield in the summer.