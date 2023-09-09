Highlights Liverpool's have been criticised for an "embarrassing" mistake made on the club's official website regarding Austrian team LASK, potentially harming relations between the two clubs.

The error, which included false information about LASK's past performance, reflects poorly on Liverpool's usually well-run PR and media department.

LASK have every right to feel disrespected, and it is hoped that apologies have been made to avoid further damage before their upcoming Europa League meetings.

Liverpool may be impressing on the pitch at the moment, but an "embarrassing" incident has occurred away from the pitch, according to a fresh update.

What's the latest news at Liverpool?

Going into the new Premier League season, Jurgen Klopp's side felt like something of an unknown entity, having disappointed so much last time around, finishing fifth after originally being seen as title challengers.

Huge changes have happened within Liverpool's squad since the end of 2022/23, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all added to the midfield, with the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson moving on, as well as several others.

It has been a strong opening to the campaign for the Reds, however, who have won three and drawn one of their first four fixtures, having already made trips to Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Later this month, Liverpool will also get their Europa League campaign underway, and while they would much rather be plying their trade in the Champions League this season, it is still a good chance of sealing yet more silverware under Klopp - a Dublin final next year makes it even more inviting.

One of the sides who the Reds will come up against in their group is Austrian outfit LASK, who may not be a world-renowned team, but still have the potential to cause them problems if they are not fully switched on. Unfortunately, a new update suggests that a big error from Liverpool could hurt relations between the two club before they meet on September 21st.

What off-field error have Liverpool made?

According to Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung [via Sport Witness], the Reds have been made to look "weak and embarrassing" because of numerous mistakes made on the club's official website when it came to providing a report on LASK, including saying they were in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, when in fact it was the year before.

It is claimed that "false information" was posted regarding them - including the "nonsense of listing former players who never actually played for them - which is seen as unforgivable given the "huge PR and media department" that Liverpool have. It is even angrily stated that LASK will beat Klopp's side in both group stage meetings in the Europa League should they show a similar level of incompetence on the pitch.

This is not a good look for Liverpool, who have largely been seen as such a well-run club since Klopp arrived at Anfield in October 2015, with everyone pulling the same direction and doing their jobs impressively.

LASK have every right to feel disrespected by the Reds, at a time when they will be looking forward to coming up against one of world football's most famous names, and while mistakes are only human, to have the official club website make such an amateur error is not a good look for the club at all.

The hope is that apologies have been made to the right people and that the relationship is not damaged too much before the two sides meet later this month, but this isn't an incident that anyone of a Liverpool persuasion will feel particularly proud of.