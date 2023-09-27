Liverpool have set their sights on signing a "sensational" forward next summer, with a report revealing his club are now willing to let him leave.

Who are Liverpool signing in January?

With Mohamed Salah's long-term future at Anfield in doubt, amid heavy interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, Liverpool have started to consider potential replacements, and they could make a move for West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen.

Journalist Neil Jones has recently revealed the England international is a player the Reds "admire", and he impressed for the Hammers at Anfield last weekend, scoring his side's only goal in the 3-1 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's men.

In light of the doubt over Salah's future on Merseyside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano expects multiple wingers to be linked with moves to Anfield in the coming months, saying: “I think we will see many links with wingers to Liverpool because of the Mo Salah situation. We expect the Saudis to return for Salah in 2024. At the moment, this is not something concrete yet. Nothing is happening, but I still think in 2024, they will try again and so it is normal to see many links."

According to reports from Spain (via The Hard Tackle), Liverpool are also interested in signing Juventus star Federico Chiesa, and they have now been handed a potential boost in their pursuit of the Italian. In the past, Juventus have been unwilling to let the winger leave, however, in light of their present financial situation, they are now ready to sanction his departure for the right price, and they have set their valuation at €70m (£61m).

However, the Reds are not the only club that have set their sights on the 25-year-old, with Atletico Madrid and Chelsea also keen, so there is likely to be stiff competition for his signature.

The report makes it clear that any move is likely to take place in the summer transfer window, rather than January, which could be ideal for Liverpool, should they decide to cash-in on Salah next summer.

How good is Federico Chiesa?

Juventus will undoubtedly be frustrated they are having to consider selling the forward, as he has made a fabulous start to the Serie A season, weighing in with four goals and one assist in his opening six games.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, the Italy international ranks in the 97th percentile for assists per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, and the 94th percentile for successful take-ons, showcasing his dribbling ability.

Not only that, but the former Fiorentina man is extremely versatile, having featured on both wings, and at striker on multiple occasions throughout his career, although he has most commonly played on the right.

Of course, very few Liverpool fans will want to part ways with Salah, with the 31-year-old showing that he is still at the top of his game at the start of the Premier League season, but Chiesa could be a solid replacement if the club decide to cash-in.