Liverpool are now closing in on a move for a £179,000-p/w player who has been described as a "miracle", according to a report.

Liverpool setting the pace

Life under Arne Slot could hardly be going any better, as the Reds are sitting four points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand, but it is crunch time in regard to three of their star players' futures.

The trio of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have reportedly all been offered contracts, moving swiftly after the latter confirmed he was "more out than in" following the win away at Southampton last month.

In terms of potential new arrivals, Liverpool have been weighing up an £8m move for young Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller, having received "glowing reviews" from club scouts.

Not only that, but Slot seemingly has long-term plans to bring in a new centre-back, perhaps as competition for Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, having recently been named as an admirer of Bologna defender Sam Beukema.

While Slot will be hoping to keep one of the Premier League's top right-backs at the club amid Alexander-Arnold's uncertain future, there are also signs he could be looking to strengthen his defence on the opposite side.

Liverpool's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Fulham (h) December 14 Tottenham Hotspur (a) December 22 Leicester City (h) December 26 West Ham United (a) December 29 Manchester United (h) January 5

Alphonso Davies available on free transfer

According to a report from Football Insider, the Reds are now closing in on Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, having been tracking him ahead of a potential free transfer in the summer.

As Davies is out of contract at the end of the season, he is free to enter negotiations about a pre-contract deal from January onwards.

Liverpool had initially appeared to have been priced out of a deal due to the defender's high wage and signing-on fee demands, but they now believe they can reach a deal.

That said, Real Madrid are currently in pole position to secure the Canadian's signature, so there is set to be stiff competition.

Should the Reds be able to get a deal over the line, it could be a real statement signing, given how highly the £179k-per-week defender is rated by former teammate Ivan Perisic, who described him as a "miracle".

The Canada international has now chalked up 215 appearances for Bayern Munich, during which time he has proven himself to be a real threat on the front foot, amassing a total of 11 goals and 34 assists.

Despite his attacking prowess, the former Vancouver Whitecaps man has been praised for his ability to recover defensively, indicating that he could be a brilliant acquisition for Slot and perhaps a necessary one, considering Andy Robertson will be 31 at the end of the season.