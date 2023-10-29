Liverpool have been given a boost in their efforts to snap up an "exceptional" world-renowned superstar in January, following a promising transfer update.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds currently have one of the strongest squads they have ever assembled in the Premier League era, with top-quality options littered all over the pitch. There is experience and class in defence, with the world-class Alisson behind them, the midfield is revitalised after some brilliant summer signings, while in attack, Jurgen Klopp has five fantastic players to choose from, with Mohamed Salah the standout figure.

Despite this, Liverpool may still look to improve their squad further in the January transfer window, as well as next summer, and they have been linked with numerous players in recent weeks. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala are both seen as potential targets currently, while Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has also been seen as an option to come in, having fallen out of favour at the Etihad.

It may not be easy for Liverpool to get some key business done midway through the season, but a new claim will certainly give owners FSG hope of it happening.

Jamal Musiala to Liverpool

According to a fresh transfer update from Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, Liverpool have been boosted in their quest to sign Musiala, with the youngster happy to leave Bayern in January if he doesn't earn enough minutes:

"Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala will push for a January move if he doesn’t get regular game time in the next months with Man City and Liverpool keeping tabs, sources have told Football Insider. The Premier League giants are among the club’s monitoring the 20-year-old attacking midfielder’s situation ahead of the January window.

"The clubs, along with Real Madrid, are closely watching the player and building dossiers on him as they do their background checks."

This acts as a massive positive for Liverpool, considering Musiala has a strong case for being one of world football's best young players at the moment, perhaps along with Real Madrid and England sensation Jude Bellingham. The 20-year-old has become an important figure for Bayern and Germany already, catching the eye with his attacking brilliance and producing numerous match-winning moments.

Musiala's statistics show what a force he already is, too, with the young forward already scoring 35 goals and assisting 26 times in a Bayern shirt, as well as netting twice for Germany Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen knows a thing or two about what makes a top-class young attacking player, and he recently said of him:

"I think he is exceptional, really exceptional. It’s such a shame he chose Germany over England. There’s lots of people comparing him to Bellingham but I think he is a different type of player. He’s a brilliant runner with the ball. I think he’s unbelievable when it comes to dribbling. He’s got the lot this lad."

While Liverpool don't necessarily need another attack at the moment, given their plethora of top-class options in the final third, the chance to sign Musiala shouldn't be missed, so if the opportunity is there to get him, the Reds should act fast and get a deal over the line.