Liverpool have been linked with a move for a Premier League star to replace Mohamed Salah, with journalist Neil Jones giving his verdict on the recent reports around the homegrown player.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Reds have now set their sights on Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, having recently been handed a boost with the news the Serie A club would now be open to selling him, should they receive a fee of €70m (£61m).

US Lecce youngster Patrick Dorgu has been a known target of Jurgen Klopp's for quite some time, and there have now been indications that he could be ready to leave the Italian club, but his dream is to play for Chelsea, given that he is a fan of the Blues.

Not only is Klopp considering potential recruits from the Serie A, but he also has some targets in mind from closer to home, with reports indicating that Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes remains an option, despite being close to signing a new deal at St. James' Park.

With Salah's future in doubt, as a result of the interest from the Saudi Pro League, Klopp may also be tasked with bringing in a new winger, and West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen is believed to be a potential target.

As relayed by CaughtOffside, Jones has now provided an update on whether he expects Liverpool to make a move for Bowen, saying: “Jarrod Bowen impressed with a goal for West Ham against Liverpool at the weekend, and he is a player Liverpool admire, and have done for some time.

“He was looked at a couple of years ago, in particular, as a potential signing, and of course as a left-footer who plays on the right, and scores and creates at a decent rate, he’s certainly an option worth considering given the doubts over Mo Salah’s long-term future.

“However, he’ll be 27 in January, and while that’s hardly ancient, I would expect the Reds to be targeting players a little younger, with a little more potential and longevity at the top level. If you look at the age of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Salah and Sadio Mane when they moved to Anfield, they were all 25 or under, and I would expect that policy to continue going forward.

“Bowen is a fine player, and may well have a move to a top-six club in him, but I suspect the ship has sailed as far as Liverpool are concerned.”

Is Jarrod Bowen joining Liverpool?

As pointed out by Jones, the England international will be 27 soon, and the Reds have implemented a policy of signing younger players, but they have broken that rule on occasion, signing Thiago from Bayern Munich when he was 29.

Given that Bowen has proven himself in the Premier League, recording 24 goal contributions in 36 games during the 2021-22 campaign, it is certainly worth considering a move, especially since he could be entering his prime.

Hailed as "outstanding" by journalist Josh Bunting, the Englishman has made a fabulous start to the season, scoring four goals in his opening six games, including one at Anfield at the weekend.

However, there are doubts over whether Bowen would have the quality to replace Salah, and Liverpool should look to tie their talisman down to a new deal, to put an end to the speculation over his future.