Liverpool look set to turn to a familiar target Jurgen Klopp was eyeing over three years ago when January rolls around, according to a new report.

Are Liverpool making signings in January?

The Reds ended up having a good summer transfer window overall, even though some supporters still felt a new central defender was needed, as well as another out-and-out defensive midfielder, rather than just Wataru Endo in that role.

There is still no denying that Liverpool underwent an exciting rebuild in the middle of the park, however, with five players moving on and Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch all coming in.

It has been a great start to the season for the Merseysiders, who have got ten points from four tough-looking Premier League games, with the exception of Bournemouth at home, and there is positivity in the air.

That's not to say that when the January transfer window rolls around the club won't look to make new acquisitions, though, especially at the back, should Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez continue to be unreliable in the injury department.

Who are Liverpool linked with?

According to Football Insider, the Reds are now ready to move for Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly in January, having eyed a move for the defender all the way back in the summer of 2020:

"Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly could be available for a cut-price fee in January with Liverpool ready to swoop for his services, sources have told Football Insider. The Merseysiders could be joined in the race for the 24-year-old by Tottenham – who are also keen to land him.

"Kelly is out of contract at Bournemouth in June 2024 and can therefore discuss a pre-contract agreement with foreign sides in January. But Premier League duo Liverpool and Tottenham are ready to battle to keep him in England and ensure Bournemouth recoup a fee for the centre-back."

Kelly could be just what Liverpool are after as their new centre-back signing, having been a highly-rated player for a number of years now and capable of playing a hybrid role between the centre and left-back positions.

Now 24 years of age, the Englishman has done well at Bournemouth since arriving from Bristol City back in 2019, making 119 appearances for the Cherries, scoring twice and registering seven assists in that time. Last season, he started 23 matches in the Premier League, helping his side steer clear of the relegation zone.

Kelly has also won nine and ten caps for England's Under-20s and Under-21s in the past respectively, highlighting his international pedigree, and former Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil has said he has the "potential he has to be a top defender" earlier this year, as well as calling him "very, very impressive".

The centre-back could come in and provide stiff competition for the likes of Matip and Gomez, arguably jumping ahead of them in the pecking order from the off, and given his age, he could even be viewed as someone who could help replace 32-year-old Virgil van Dijk over time, should he keep improving and reach his potential, even though the Liverpool captain is going nowhere at the moment.