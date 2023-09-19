Liverpool have recently been linked with a new transfer target ahead of the January transfer window, and journalist Bence Bocsak has been reacting to the news.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

With Mohamed Salah being touted for a move to Saudi Arabia in the near future, Liverpool have been linked with a move for West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed there is no "concrete" news on that yet.

Although there has been no official approach for Bowen, Jurgen Klopp has started to make inroads towards signings in other areas of the pitch, with it being reported the manager is now pushing to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

The Merseysiders are now in advanced talks over a move for the 21-year-old centre-back, with a £47m deal on the cards, and they have also entered discussions with another defender.

The Reds have also opened new contract talks with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2025, with Klopp hoping his vice-captain down will be willing to extend his stay at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold has been a mainstay in the Liverpool backline for a number of years now, making 277 first-team appearances for the club, but there are now indications that Klopp is looking to bring in additional options at right-back.

Anfield Watch have reported that AZ Alkmaar's Yukinari Sugawara is now a target for Klopp, who is short on back-up options for Alexander-Arnold, given that Conor Bradley has been ruled out until November due to a stress fracture in his back.

Speaking on X, journalist Bence Bocsak has now reacted to the links, saying: "Yukinari Sugawara has recently been linked with LFC and he’s definitely someone to keep an eye on.

"So far this season he has created the most big chances in the Eredivisie (4) and the second most chances (16). Not bad for a right-back. He’s quite solid defensively as well. Only 23 years old."

Who is Yukinari Sugawara?

Born in Toyokawa, Japan, Sugawara made his initial breakthrough with J1 League side Nagoya Grampus, but he is now plying his trade in the Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar, where he has established himself as a key first-team player.

Last season, the Japan international made 31 appearances in the Eredivisie, weighing in with a very impressive three goals and eight assists, which indicates he could be the perfect back-up option for Alexander-Arnold.

Of course, Liverpool's first-choice right-back is also well-known for his attacking contributions, having assisted 73 goals for the club, so it could be very useful for Klopp to have a rotation option who has similar traits.

The Reds have implemented a policy of signing younger players and developing them under the ownership of FSG, and at 23-years-old, the AZ Alkmaar star is at the right age to be a fantastic long-term addition to the squad.

It is currently unclear what sort of fee Alkmaar would demand, but Liverpool should continue to monitor Sugawara's development, before making an approach in the January transfer window.