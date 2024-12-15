Beginning to think ahead to 2025, Liverpool are now reportedly preparing a £50m offer to sign an impressive attacking midfielder who has a fan in the form of Reds boss Arne Slot.

Liverpool transfer news

Given how close to perfection the Reds have been so far this season, it's difficult to pick out just where they could find a sufficient enough upgrade. Instead, their transfer strategy seems to be focused on preparing for the worst when it comes to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. All three players, as things stand, are set to depart at the end of the season as free agents in what would be a disaster for those at Anfield.

It remains to be seen just where that trio of stars will be next season, but reports have at least been positive when it comes to Salah and Van Dijk's Anfield future. Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has decided to keep his cards close to his chest amid interest from Real Madrid.

It's not just right-backs, central defenders and wingers that the Reds could look to sign in 2025, however. According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are now preparing a €60m (£50m) offer to sign Charles De Ketelaere from Atalanta in 2025.

The Belgian is back to his best at Atalanta after struggling at AC Milan and has, therefore, gained a fan in Liverpool boss Slot, who reportedly likes the attacking midfielder. It must be said too, that De Ketelaere would be a fairly ideal fit for the Dutchman's 4-2-3-1 system at Anfield.

"Magical" De Ketelaere can return to Europe's biggest stage

Whilst De Ketelaere's last big move didn't exactly go to plan, that failure should have prepared him for the chance to step back into the limelight, having rediscovered his best form at Atalanta. On that front, there's arguably no bigger limelight than Anfield and the Premier League, making Liverpool both a daunting and potentially perfect next step.

Having scored twice and assisted a further three goals against Young Boys in the Champions League last month, De Ketelaere's evening was rightfully described as "magical" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

With an impressive six goals and nine assists to his name this season, the 23-year-old is one to watch once again. With his AC Milan days behind him, De Ketelaere could emerge as an ideal option to play in the advanced midfield role in Slot's Liverpool side. The likes of Curtis Jones have thrived in that role. Now, the young Belgian could be next.