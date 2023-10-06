Liverpool have deployed scouts to watch an overseas defender, but a report has revealed that they aren’t the only club looking to bring him to the Premier League.

Which players are Liverpool linked with?

Over the summer, FSG and Jurgen Klopp signed four new midfielders in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, but having also sanctioned the sales of 11 players, there is still plenty of room in the squad for more future recruits.

The Reds have already been assessing their options in the market ahead of January and have most recently been linked with moves for Sao Paulo centre-back Lucas Beraldo, Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto and Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen.

Feyenoord’s Quinten Timber is another player to have emerged as a target, and despite the central midfielder having only joined Arne Slot’s side from FC Utrecht last summer, he’s clearly impressed during his 41 appearances so far.

The Netherlands youth international still has another three years remaining on his contract in Rotterdam, but if the following update is to be believed, this hasn’t stopped chiefs from wanting to bring the 22-year-old to Merseyside at the start of next year.

Are Liverpool signing Quinten Timber?

According to 90min's transfer update on Timber, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have all sent scouts to watch him in action this season, with the top-flight clubs filing "favourable reports" over their target.

Feyenoord's midfielder is also attracting significant interest from Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Napoli overseas, with his performances having left a "lasting impression", particularly on the sides from the Premier League.

Are Quinten Timber and Jurrien Timber related?

Yes, Quinten is indeed the twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, so if the former does make a big move in 2024 he will at least have a taste of what to expect from English football thanks to his sibling.

He is much stronger in the offensive aspect of his game having posted ten direct goal involvements (four goals, six assists) during his 41 appearances at Feyenoord, but even if the ball doesn’t always hit the back of the net, Timber's playstyle poses a constant “threat”, according to journalist Josh Bunting.

Timber's salary is currently £15k-per-week and he is sponsored by Adidas. He ranks in the 98th percentile for successful take-ons, which highlights his desire to dribble past his marker and take aim at the opposition’s goalkeeper, as he’s so far had 16 shots this season, which is the third-highest tally in his squad, as per Feyenoord's statistics.

Furthermore, Timber is a versatile operator having been deployed in eight different positions across the pitch since the start of his career, including four roles in the centre, two in defence and out wide on both flanks, so he could be a fantastic option for the boss to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur.