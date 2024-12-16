Liverpool are now ready to make an offer in the region of £54m for an "unbelievable" striker, according to a report.

Liverpool stall at the top of the table

The Reds are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table, but following the 2-2 draw against Fulham at Anfield, Arne Slot may feel he needs to strengthen his squad in January to ensure his side have the best possible chance of winning the title.

Andy Robertson has not been at his best this season, and Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele has revealed that Slot is looking at the likes of AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri to provide competition at left-back.

With Mohamed Salah still yet to sign a new contract to extend his stay at Anfield, potential replacements are still being looked at, and talks have now been opened with Barcelona's Raphinha, who could be a high-profile signing for the Reds.

PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko is another name on Liverpool's list of attacking targets, and the winger is a player Slot will already know very well, given his time in charge of fellow Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

Not only is Slot looking at new wide options, but he is clearly also keen on signing a new striker, having opened talks with Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro over a potential summer move.

Liverpool ready to make offer for Joao Pedro

Now, there has been a new update on the Reds' pursuit of the forward, with Caught Offside reporting they are now ready to make an offer of €55m - €65m (£46m - £54m). Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in signing the 23-year-old, who is attracting the attention of some of the Premier League's top clubs as a result of his performances for Brighton this season.

Liverpool are said to have prioritised the signing of the Brazilian, and they could start talks with Brighton over the intricacies of the deal as early as January. The Seagulls have set a price tag of £60m for their star player, who is open to leaving the club in order to play in the Champions League. Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was full of praise for the Brazil international during his time with the club.

Since then, the former Watford man has also received plaudits from Brighton captain Lewis Dunk, who described him as "unbelievable" at the beginning of last season.

The Brighton star's year-on-year development is evidenced by his ever-improving record in front of goal since first emerging as a consistent first-team player for Watford in the 2020-21 campaign.

Season League appearances Goals Assists 2020-21 38 (Championship) 9 2 2021-22 28 (Premier League) 3 1 2022-23 35 (Championship) 11 4 2023-24 31 (Premier League) 9 3 2024-25 10 (Premier League) 4 3

Joao Pedro has been in red-hot form so far this season, so it is clear to see why he is attracting the attention of the Premier League's top clubs, and at 23-years-old he could be a fantastic long-term signing to strengthen Slot's front three.