Liverpool could look to delve into the transfer market for more attackers soon, and they are battling Real Madrid for one superstar, according to a new report.

Will Liverpool sign more attackers?

The Reds spent their summer rebuilding their midfield, bringing in the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, as well as disposing of dead wood in the middle of the park. While some supporters were also keen to see a new centre-back added to the squad, in order to enhance the depth at Jurgen Klopp's disposal, it was clear that there was enough quality and options in attacking areas.

In Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo, Liverpool arguably have their most impressive group of attackers in recently memory, giving Klopp a plethora of top-quality options and allowing him to rotate effectively during a busy season.

There are doubts over Salah's long-term future at Anfield, however, following strong interest from Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window, and there is the chance that he decides to move on to pastures new at the end of this season.

Should that happen, Liverpool will clearly need to sign a high-calibre replacement almost immediately, and it is important that they continue to look at long-term options, regardless of the Egyptian's future.

Will Liverpool sign Rafael Leao?

According to a report from Spain [via Sempre Milan], the Reds are locking horns with Real Madrid for the signing of AC Milan rising superstar Rafael Leao, who has arguably become their most important player currently, especially after Sandro Tonali left to join Newcastle United in the summer.

The report states that Liverpool and Madrid are "leading the competition" for the Portuguese's services, and a new challenge away from his current club "does not seem to be something Leao would reject". Milan are clearly extremely hesitant to sell possibly their most prized asset, however, and have slapped a €150m (£130.4m) price tag on his shoulders, outlining just how highly he is thought of.

Leao look like a special player currently, arguably looking like one of Europe's most devastating wide players, combining pace, directness and most importantly of all reliable end product. He has scored 45 goals and registered 38 assists in 168 appearances for the Serie A giants, not to mention netting three times for Portugal at international level.

The 24-year-old is admittedly predominantly a left-sided player, and a right-sided option would be needed if Salah did leave, but there is no reason why he couldn't thrive there, or why Diaz or Jota couldn't potentially switch flanks.

Leao has been described as a "top player" by Graham Potter in the past, as well as his quality being hailed as "beautiful" by Ian Wright, and he has the ability to be a long-term superstar at Anfield, with his best years still lying ahead of him and his peak not likely to disappear for another six or seven years.

The amount of money being mooted is clearly a huge amount - he is contracted until the summer of 2028, which puts Milan in a strong bargaining position - but if Liverpool did receive a massive fee for Salah next summer, the funds would be available to pay it.