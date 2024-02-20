Liverpool are interested in sealing the key appointment of a 55-year-old ace who can join the club now, according to a fresh rumour from reliable journalist Simon Hughes.

Liverpool need new sporting director

The Reds are facing so much change at the club in the coming months, not least because Jurgen Klopp will leave as manager once the current season reaches its conclusion. His entire backroom staff will also depart, with the next boss bringing in his own team.

Not only that, but Liverpool and FSG are also on the lookout for a new sporting director, with Jorg Schmadtke departing from his role at the end of January. The German was only ever a short-term appointment, coming in last summer, and it is now vital that the club hire an individual who can work seamlessly with the next manager at Anfield.

Xabi Alonso continues to stand out as arguably the favourite to replace Klopp, and his "remarkable" current Bayer Leverkusen colleague Simon Rolfes has been linked with coming in and filling the void left by Schmadtke in the summer, assuming the Spaniard comes in as well.

Now, another name has emerged as a sporting director candidate, with Liverpool ensuring they are looking at plenty of different options.

Liverpool want Frederic Massara

According a new report from The Athletic's Hughes, Frederic Massara is seen as an option to be Liverpool's new sporting director, following Schmadtke's departure.

The 55-year-old is currently on gardening leave at AC Milan, but he would be able to join the Reds immediately, which could act as a big boost for them. The report also notes that Milan owners RedBird Capital own a stake in FSG, which may mean that the appointment happens in smooth fashion.

Massara impressed during his time in Italy, helping mastermind the signing of the likes of Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez, Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori and Mike Maignan, playing his part in Milan reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season.

The Italian certainly feels like a good option to come in at Liverpool, and the fact that he could arrive immediately arguably gives him an edge over Rolfes, should FSG want to look at new signings for the summer transfer window before it actually gets underway.

Massara is clearly a very experienced figure in his job, so there may not be too much risk element compared to bringing in a younger figure, and his track record at Milan speaks for itself, in terms of making strong signings.

That being said, Rolfes would still be the ideal sporting director Liverpool to hire if Alonso does end up being the man who the Reds appoint as manager, considering they are already working so effectively together at Leverkusen, with the German side now eight points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Should Massara come in, however, there is enough evidence to suggest that he could be a shrewd acquisition, hopefully playing a big role in Liverpool moving on after Klopp, making this one to watch.