Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have nearly agreed personal terms with Alexis Mac Allister and just need to work out the finer details and then trigger his release clause to complete the transfer.

What's the latest on Alexis Mac Allister and Liverpool?

There is no shortage of suitors for the Brighton midfielder right now with a collection of Premier League teams linked with the Argentine in recent times.

What's more, there appears to be some sort of clause in his contract which will allow him to leave the Seagulls this summer if a bid comes in of a high enough value.

With that in mind, whoever wants to sign him may have to act fast to beat off the competition for Mac Allister's signature and it looks as though Liverpool will endeavour to be that team.

Indeed, while speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that he can leave in June and having sorted "90 per cent" of the personal terms, there are just a few things left to do before the Reds can land the £50k-p/w star.

He explained (2:58): “There is an exit clause for Alexis Mac Allister to leave Brighton. Formally it is something that Alexis Mac Allister's camp and Brighton decided when he signed the new contract months ago.

"In that moment, they decided the fixed amount for Alexis Mac Allister to leave the club in the summer and to leave the club in June. So early in the window.

“This is why Liverpool want to be fast. The agreement on personal terms is 90 per cent done. So Alexis Mac Allister is really really close to Liverpool.

"But this clause is also helpful on the club's side. Liverpool need now to complete the agreement on these details. And then in that moment, will be able to complete the deal.

"But being there a fixed amount – a kind of release clause into the contract – they know that it's crucial to reach a full agreement with the player, also on the final details to avoid any potential competition from other clubs with Mauricio Pochettino big fan of Mac Allister."

How much will Mac Allister cost?

It remains unclear just how much Liverpool will have to pay to trigger that release clause but

a report in Argentine newspaper La Nacion has stated that the 24-year-old will command a fee of around £60m, while his weekly wage will double to £100k.

That's certainly not a bargain but with a number of other teams interested in the World Cup winner, the Reds perhaps cannot afford to haggle over prices too much.

Indeed, it sounds as though they are happy to bite the financial bullet and meet both the player and Brighton's demands to get the deal done as soon as possible.